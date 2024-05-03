Dominant pitching lifts Hartselle to state semifinals

May 3—HARTSELLE — After the game, Hartselle coach Jake Miles tried to joke that his team lacked pitching.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Hartselle swept Athens Thursday 2-0 (1-0, 4-0) in the third round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs, and pitching was a big reason why.

Hartselle held Athens to just three hits in two games and didn't allow the Golden Eagles to score a single run.

"We've got our type of pitching. They complement each other well, they force contact, they work ahead and they trust their defense to make great plays behind them," Miles said. "I think a lot of credit has to be given to our pitching coach Keith Wright. We've developed our pitchers all season, and he's a big reason why they're performing so well right now."

Hartselle (30-8) advances to the state semifinals for the third time in the last four seasons. The Tigers will face the winner of No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Mountain Brook.

Miles said either would be a tough matchup for the No. 1 Tigers, but that they will be prepared.

"We've played a tough schedule, the kind of schedule where we had to be really good a lot and couldn't take a play or an inning off," Miles said. "When you play a tough schedule, it'll either break you or prepare for an opportunity at the end of the season, and here we are in the Final Four."

—

Hartselle 1, Athens 0: A pitcher's duel headlined Game 1 of Thursday's third-round playoff series.

Facing off against Grayson Hays from Athens, Hartselle's Jace Meadows won the duel, pitching a complete game no-hitter.

"Meadows has been a great guy for us all year, and Grayson Hays did what he's done his whole career," Jake Miles said. "We found one run in the second inning, and who would've known that would be all we would get? Credit to Jace for keeping it to where that's all we needed."

"A lot of people like hitting, but that's what playoff baseball is about," Miles added.

Meadows struck out four batters while surrendering two walks. He made the night simple for his defense with easy ground balls and pop flies.

"My fast ball was working really well," Meadows said. "I started to get my breaking ball late, but my fast ball was what really helped."

Meadows said he didn't think about the potential no-hitter during the game, but when the final out came it was a tremendous feeling.

"It felt great," Meadows said.

For Athens, Hays allowed just four hits and one run with three strikeouts.

Normally, holding Hartselle's lineup to a single run would be enough for a win, but not on this night.

"We had a chance to score early, and we didn't, and a lot of time when that happens, it can dictate the rest of the game," Athens head coach Chuck Smith said.

Asher Doepel had the game's lone RBI, driving in Lawson Williams in the second inning.

—

Hartselle 4, Athens 0: Not to be outdone by his teammate, senior Nick Chumley also delivered a strong performance on the mound, allowing just three hits and no runs with a strikeout.

"Me and Jace are teammates, but we're also competitive," Chumley said. "We want to do what's best for the team, but we also want to try and outdo each other, so there was a lot of pressure on me going into Game 2."

Hartselle broke the game open in the third inning when the Tigers scored two runs on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly by Lawson Williams. That set up Peyton Steele for an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Hartselle added another run in the fifth inning on another sacrifice fly from Williams.

Brody Leathers led the Tigers with two hits, while Williams finished with two RBIs.

