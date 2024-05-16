Dominant pitching leads RailRiders to Wednesday win

One slow roller was about all the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders needed to get back to their winning ways Wednesday.

That, and a whole lot of strong pitching.

Brandon Lockridge’s seeing-eye single plated Kevin Smith with two outs in the seventh inning, and for pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the RailRiders edged Worcester, 1-0, in the second game of their six-game set at soggy Polar Park.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter walked five batters — including two in each of the first two innings during his second consecutive morning start — but Worcester didn’t manage a hit against him as he set the tone for a dominant pitching effort.

Cody Morris and lefty Anthony Misiewicz combined to strike out seven in four shutout innings to get the RailRiders through the eighth. Phil Bickford slammed the door, picking up his fourth save by striking out Padblo Reyes with the tying run on second to end the game.

In all, RailRiders pitchers allowed just three singles while striking out 12.

Hits didn’t come much easier for the RailRiders, but they got the biggest ones at the right time.

After Smith laced a double off the right field wall against reliever Josh Winckowski, Lockridge came through by inside-outing a sinker through the right side of the infield, out of the reach of second baseman Chase Meidreth, who was shaded up the middle. The ball slowed in the wet grass in short right field, allowing Smith to score from second without a throw to the plate.

The RailRiders left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, but really, Lockridge’s hit came in just about the best scoring opportunity Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed against two right-handers who opened the season in Boston.

Former Yankees farmhand Garrett Whitlock, who started the game on a rehab assignment as he tries to overcome an oblique injury, mostly overwhelmed the RailRiders for 4⅔ innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five with the help of a dynamic sweeper that elicited six swings and misses.

Surprisingly optioned two days ago by the Red Sox despite a strong start out of the bullpen, Winckowski came within an out of escaping the seventh unharmed before being tagged with the loss.

Thursday’s game

RailRiders (28-12) at Worcester (19-22), 6:05 p.m., Polar Park

Pitching probables: RailRiders LHP Edgar Barclay (3-2, 4.86) vs. Red Sox RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa (2-1, 5.21)

Off the Rails

* In his last six appearances for the RailRiders, reliever Cody Morris has 15 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run over 10 innings after two shutout frames Wednesday.

* The International League’s batting average against RailRiders starter Clayton Beeter dropped to .153 after his four no-hit innings against the Sox.

* Two streaks continued in Wednesday game: CF Brandon Lockridge extended his hitting streak to eight games with his RBI single in the seventh. Meanwhile, Caleb Durbin pushed his on-base streak to 18 games by working a ninth-inning walk.

* The RailRiders haven’t lost back-to-back road games this season.