How a dominant and opportunistic defense helped the Ballard football team down DCG, 24-0

The defense delivered for the Ballard football team during a 24-0 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes Friday at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

Ballard shut down DCG's passing attack and kept Mustang running back Eli Carpenter in check to end a two-game skid and improve to 2-2 on the season. Eli Rouse and Chance Lande scored Ballard's touchdowns on plays over 30 yards and that is all the offense the Bombers needed.

"We got our mojo back," Rouse said. "We're on the right track."

DCG fell to 1-3 on the season.

Here is what we learned from Ballard's dominant defensive performance.

Ballard defensive lineman Landan Carson (65) attempts to tackle Dallas Center-Grimes running back Eli Carpenter (34) as he runs for first down during the first quarter of the Bombers' 24-0 victory over the Mustangs on Friday.

Chance Lande and Jackson Wacha lead Bomber's defensive charge

The Ballard defense controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the night Friday.

The Bombers picked up multiple sacks and did not give up many big plays to prevent the DCG offense from mounting any scoring drives. Junior linebacker Jackson Wacha produced a huge play midway through the second quarter when he sacked Mustang quarterback Ty Mikkelsen in the end zone for a safety to give Ballard a two-score lead at 9-0.

"A lot of credit to our coaches," Lande said. "They set us up with a great game plan this week. They helped us learn their routes easy and quick throughout the week. We brought a lot of confidence into this game and I feel like we came out here and executed."

Lande was a major disruptive force as well for the Ballard defense. He came up with three interceptions and returned the third 80 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

"It feels great," Lande said. "It's even better when you have kids blocking for you when you're trying to return them."

Big offensive plays result in first two Ballard touchdowns

Ballard wide receiver Chance Lande (0) makes a catch against the defense of Dallas Center-Grimes' Cole Kestel (4) during the Bombers' 24-0 victory over the Mustangs on Friday. Lande also intercepted three passes on defense, returning one for a touchdown.

DCG made Ballard work for its yards most of the night. But the Bombers did hit a couple big plays for touchdowns and that made the difference.

Rouse ran 37 yards to paydirt early in the second quarter for the game's first score. Lande caught a screen pass from Mason Gatchel and raced 31 yards into the end zone three minutes into the third quarter and Rouse added a successful 2-point conversion run to put Ballard up three scores.

"They had some big fellas in the box and they were pretty dang good, but we got around on the outside a couple of times," Rouse said. "We've got athletes who can make plays."

Beau Warg steps up on special teams

In close defensive battles, the little things make the difference.

A couple of big punts from Beau Warg helped Ballard maintain a big advantage in field position for most of the night.

In the second quarter, Warg coffin-cornered a punt that gave DCG the ball at its own 2-yard line. It resulted in Wacha's safety a few plays later.

Warg later boomed a 58-yard punt midway through the third quarter that put DCG at its own 10.

Big drive falls short for DCG

DCG did a nice job moving the ball down the field after Warg's big punt in the third quarter.

The Mustangs got the ball down inside the red zone. But a costly penalty moved the ball back to the 25 and then Lande stepped in front of a Mikkelsen pass and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

DCG also drove down to the Ballard 25 midway through the fourth quarter before turning it over on downs. Eli Carpenter had a strong game at running back and the Mustangs had two interceptions on defense.

Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at jrandleman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at@JoeRandleman

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ballard football team evens its season record with a 24-0 win over DCG