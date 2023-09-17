Dominant Ohio State football win looks even better in light of other top teams' struggles

A lopsided win over Western Kentucky would not ordinarily cause much rejoicing among Ohio State fans.

No offense to the Hilltoppers, who are Conference USA favorites and have an impressive quarterback in Austin Reed. But they ran into a Buckeye buzz saw Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State scored 28 points in an 8-minute span at the end of the second quarter to turn a competitive game into a 63-10 rout. It was the kind of explosion the Buckeyes have been known to inflict in recent years. It is not what Ohio State did in its ho-hum season-opening wins over Indiana and Youngstown State.

Those snoozers caused plenty of angst among Buckeye fans – and probably inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center – knowing that No. 9 Notre Dame is on tap this coming week.

Now the Buckeyes (3-0) feel much better about themselves for their trip to South Bend. For one week at least, all is sunshine and balloons.

That’s especially so considering the concern that suddenly has sprouted around most of the others in the Top 10. Though those teams escaped upsets, they endured ugly victories.

No. 1 Georgia trailed visiting South Carolina 14-3 at halftime before rallying to win 24-14.

No. 3 Florida State almost blew a 31-10 lead over Boston College, a team that lost to Northern Illinois. The Seminoles prevailed 31-29, largely because of 18 BC penalties.

No. 4 Texas was tied 10-10 with Wyoming at the end of the third quarter before scoring three unanswered touchdowns.

No. 10 Alabama won only 17-3 against South Florida after the game was tied 3-3 at halftime. The era of ‘Bama dominance under Nick Saban is looking closer to the end than ever. (South Florida was trounced 41-24 by Western Kentucky in its opener.)

The other two elite teams in the Big Ten, No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State, won comfortably but not easily. The Wolverines beat Bowling Green 31-6 but led only 13-6 at halftime. J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions. Drew Allar completed less than half his passes without a touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ 30-13 win over Illinois.

Even Notre Dame had a tussle with Central Michigan for a half. The Fighting Irish led 21-14 before pulling away for a 41-17 victory. The Irish also got a huge scare when star quarterback Sam Hartman injured a leg, but he returned.

In light of those close calls, the Buckeyes’ dominance Saturday looks even better. They were determined to take a big step after the struggles in the first two games. Coach Ryan Day ratcheted up the intensity in practice, and his team responded.

“We felt it as an entire team,” wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “We just weren't playing our best football. We know we have more in the tank. And even today, we felt like it was just a sneak peek. There's a lot we can improve on.

“But we went out there, and we played really hard and beat Western Kentucky convincingly. We feel like we can do that with any opponent in the nation.”

In his first start since Day named him the No. 1 quarterback, Kyle McCord played with confidence and precision. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, the longest a 75-yarder to Marvin Harrison Jr. to start the second-quarter onslaught.

Day was particularly pleased with how McCord bounced back after he was strip-sacked on OSU’s second possession.

It helped to get the running game untracked. TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum combined for 144 yards in 18 carries with three touchdown runs. The offensive line played with the violence that line coach Justin Frye preached all week.

Granted, Western Kentucky’s defense is weak, but the performance was nonetheless impressive.

“I think the biggest thing today was that we ran the ball very well,” McCord said. “We did a good job running it between the tackles and a good job getting it out in the perimeter. That stretches the defenses and opens up shots to take downfield like we did to Marvin.”

On defense, the Buckeyes held Reed in check despite the quarterback’s knack for releasing the ball quickly and accurately. Reed, who led the country in passing yards last year, managed only 207 on Saturday.

It wasn’t just that Ohio State contained Reed. The Buckeyes also created havoc. In their first two games, they caused only one turnover. On Saturday, OSU forced four, two for scores.

“We came into this year thinking that we're going to win games on defense,” linebacker Steele Chambers said. “I think that's what we're starting to do.”

All along, it’s felt as if the Buckeyes’ first three games were merely a tune-up for Notre Dame. Now that test is here.

Day said after the game that coaches normally don’t begin game preparation for the next week until Sunday. Day said coaches would head back to the office Saturday night to start game-planning for Notre Dame.

If the Buckeyes had to play mind games to find motivation to be at peak form for the first three weeks, that’s not an issue now.

“That's been circled on my list since the beginning of the season,” cornerback Denzel Burke said. “We've got a couple of games circled. But this is going to be a big one. This is going to test us, and we're ready.”

After Saturday's performance, they finally look like it.

