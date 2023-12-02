Dominant Newcastle deliver sobering reality check to woeful Man Utd

Newcastle celebrate Anthony Gordon's long-match-winning and opening goal - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

All the talk of Manchester United’s revival under Erik ten Hag has been savagely silenced. This was not a defeat, it was a slap in the face. Whatever improvements they have supposedly made look horribly exaggerated.

Newcastle United were far too good, more skilful, better organised, faster and stronger. The scoreline flattered the visitors. Newcastle scored once, through Anthony Gordon, furthering his England claims, but they should have had far more. Manchester United were never really in the game, never looked like getting a draw, let alone a win. Only when Newcastle were exhausted in injury time did they pose a threat and even then it was mainly from set-pieces.

It was the most sobering of reality checks for an overhyped team who may be able to beat the likes of Luton Town, Everton and Burnley, but are not good enough to live with England’s best sides. That is what Newcastle are. Eddie Howe’s team, despite losing 11 first-team players to injury, regardless of the 10-month ban given to star summer signing Sandro Tonali, moved above Manchester United with this victory.

They have beaten United twice this season (and three times in a row since the Carabao Cup final defeat back in February) and have also won against Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Aston Villa. They even knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup. This season was supposed to be far harder than the last – and has been – yet they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish once more.

As for Ten Hag, it was not the defeat that reopens wounds, it was the manner of it. United were so poor, so lacking in cohesion on and off the ball. His team looked clueless at times, simply unable to cope with what Newcastle asked of them.

Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren reflect on another lamentable away performance. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

It comes to something in such an expensively assembled side that the much-maligned Harry Maguire was their best player and, not for the first time this season, the star names such as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford wilted and disappeared when things got tough.

Newcastle started like a greyhound spotting a rabbit, which was fitting as their opponents resembled one caught in the headlights. The visitors barely touched the ball in the Newcastle half for 45 minutes, engulfed by a black and white swarm. The Geordies knew who to pick on, too, booing and jeering the moment goalkeeper Andre Onana went anywhere near the ball. The Cameroon international was rattled, coming for and flapping at the first Newcastle corner.

Andre Onana was rescued by Diogo Dalot after failing to claim an early corner. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

When Diogo Dalot was facing his own goal, Onana stood still, the defender panicked and managed to kick the ball against his own hand before slicing a clearance out of play. United were under the pump, Tino Livramento leaving Rashford for dead, Alexander Isak spinning away from Maguire on the halfway line and leaving the centre-back resembling a man running through mud with trainers on.

Isak could not take down a lovely chipped pass from Fabian Schar that would have left him with just Onana to beat. Miguel Almiron’s weak finish at the end of a breathtaking move down the right flank was saved by the goalkeeper. That settled him down, at least. Isak was then denied by a superb tackle from a sliding Maguire and, from the resulting corner, Jamaal Lascelles headed over.

The visitors took a pummeling, but they stayed upright; they stayed in the fight. United had to see off the initial onslaught and wait for Newcastle to tire. It did not go to plan. Newcastle simply kept coming. St James’ Park roared every time they attacked, but the goal did not come and Ten Hag’s side did offer a hint of a threat on the counter-attack, Alejandro Garnacho running in behind Kieran Trippier, forcing a save from Nick Pope at his near post.

By the time the half-hour mark arrived, Newcastle were slowing down a little, but they kept creating chances. Trippier played in Almiron but he curled wide. It was then Trippier’s turn, caressing a free-kick over the wall after Maguire had brought down Fabian Schar. Onana could only stand and admire it.

Andre Onana watches Kieran Trippier's free-kick hit the crossbar. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

It looked like it was going in, but clipped the underneath of the crossbar, bouncing down and away from goal. On the stroke of half-time, Maguire made another crucial block to deny Schar from a corner. Newcastle had peppered the United goal with 14 shots in 45 minutes. Yet, somehow the scores remained level. The worry was fatigue for the home side. They only had defenders and youngsters from the academy on the bench.

Yet, the second half continued where the first had finished. Newcastle were dominant and finally the goal came. The weight of pressure was simply too much for Manchester United to withstand and when Bruno Guimaraes received the ball for the umpteenth time on the edge of the area, he threaded a pass through for Trippier to run on to and his first-time cross was tapped in at the far post by Gordon. In doing so the Englishman became the first to score in four successive home games for Newcastle since Alan Shearer in 1999.

Anthony Gordon turns to celebrate after putting Newcastle ahead. - Owen Humphreys/PA

Ten Hag hauled off the badly out-of-sorts Rashford and anonymous Anthony Martial, who appeared to exchange angry words with his manager on the touchline, bringing on Antony and Rasmus Hojlund – substitutes worth a combined £154 million – to try to rescue a lost cause. They did not deserve to. Newcastle lost goalkeeper Pope to a dislocated shoulder late on and looked exhausted in the final 10 minutes. Only then did United pose any sort of threat, Antony having a goal ruled out as it had deflected off Maguire, who was offside.

The nine minutes of injury time provoked boos from the home crowd, who could see their players were running on empty. But they roared them home and up into fifth.

Newcastle down poor Man Utd with ease – as it happened

10:32 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag’s reaction

We had a tough first half. We said we were pleased to be at 0-0 and we have to stay in the game. We didn’t but then we had a good comeback in the last part of the game. That is the fight we have to show. There are always reasons [for a defeat]. The rewards are for Newcastle United. We will talk about it with the team tomorrow and then we move on to Wednesday. We could have drawn with the chances at the end, but overall Newcastle deserve to win. [On Marcus Rashford’s form] I’ll talk with him about that, not with the media. This team is resilient. We had a bad defeat against City but we stuck together. We’ll keep going.

10:23 PM GMT

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope’s injury

It’s a massive blow. It looked innocuous but he dislocated his shoulder when he dived. I have to compliment Martin [Dubravka]; he came on in a really difficult situation and did very well.

10:21 PM GMT

Eddie Howe talks to TNT Sports

From day one you could see the passion in [Anthony Gordon’s] personality, his desire to achieve and be successful. He’s really worked at his game. Every day he wants to do more, and sometimes we have to get him off the training pitch. He was so good physically today, up against a very good defender in Wan-Bissaka. It was a really good battle between the two. I’m delighted he’s scoring goals and getting the recognition he deserves. We rested the players well after the PSG game and they responded again. It would have been easy to feel sorry for ourselves after that late goal in Paris. We didn’t, we rolled our sleeves up and gave a brilliant display. I couldn’t be happier with the team tonight.

10:14 PM GMT

The same old story

The Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes reflects on another defeat in a big away game. - Peter Powell/Shutterstock

10:08 PM GMT

The matchwinner Anthony Gordon reacts

It’s been a massive week for us – good moments, difficult moments – and we pulled through as a team. We’ve got kicks and bruises all over but it’s so satisfying because we know how hard we’ve worked for each other. They defended really well in the first half, so we had to rejig how we were gonna break them down, and what a goal it was. Some great bits of play, and a nice tap-in. I’m trying to be as trustworthy as possible, somebody my teammates can rely on. Tino Livramento has been such a good addition to the squad. He’s a lovely lad, a really good person – and more importantly, what a player.

10:00 PM GMT

Full time: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Newcastle jump to fifth in the table after overwhelming Man Utd at St James’ Park. It was a triumph of the human spirit: they are down to the bare bones, but they played with an intensity and desire that Man Utd couldn’t handle or match.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal, finishing off an excellent team move, and were in complete control until they ran out of steam in the last 10 minutes. Forget the scoreline; Newcastle were emphatic winners.

A dejected Erik ten Hag shakes hands with Eddie Howe at the end of the match. - Lee Smith/Action Images

09:58 PM GMT

90+8 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Dalot’s long throw is headed on by Hojlund and volleyed over from the edge of the area by Amrabat. That should be it.

09:56 PM GMT

90+7 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Maguire, playing up front now, wins a throw-in on the right. He’s had an excellent game for Man Utd, Luke Shaw likewise.

Meanwhile, Joelinton is booked for dissent and Matt Ritchie replaces the goalscorer Anthony Gordon.

Joelinton is booked. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

09:55 PM GMT

90+6 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Fernandes’s free-kick is too close to Dubravka, who pats the ball down and grabs it at the second attempt.

09:54 PM GMT

90+5 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Garnacho is fouled on the left wing by Guimaraes. Newcastle are running on fumes.

09:53 PM GMT

90+4 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Trippier’s clearance leaves Isak one v one with Amrabat. He gets to the edge of the area and goes down but the referee decides Amrabat didn’t foul him.

09:51 PM GMT

90+2 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Antony is booked for a needless foul on the excellent Livramento.

Antony was unable to have a positive impact from the bench. - Scott Heppell/Reuters

09:50 PM GMT

90 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Newcastle suddenly look tired, and Man Utd are having their best spell of the second half. There will be nine minutes of added time.

09:49 PM GMT

Disallowed goal for Man Utd!

89 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0 Antony screws a volley half-volley into the net from 10 yards - but the ball hits the chest of Maguire, who knows he’s in an offside position and doesn’t celebrate. There was nothing he could do to get out of the way.

09:44 PM GMT

86 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Newcastle substitution Pope is led carefully from the field, which suggests he has dislocated his left shoulder, and is replaced by Martin Dubravka. Newcastle’s rotten luck with injuries continues.

09:43 PM GMT

83 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Pope suffers shoulder injury Garnacho’s cross deflects behind to give Man Utd their first corner of the match. Shaw’s corner is headed away by Joelinton to Reguilon, whose sizzling volley from 25 yards is acrobatically blocked by Schar. That might have been going in.

Pope dived across in an attempt to save and hurt his shoulder when he landed. Play continued for a while with Pope on the floor - Maguire had a follow-up shot blocked - but eventually the referee called the physios on.

Nick Pope is helped off the field after suffering a bad shoulder injury. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

09:39 PM GMT

80 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Double substitution for Man Utd Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat replace Kobbie Mainoo, who had a tough night trying to put out fires all over the pitch, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

09:38 PM GMT

78 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Chance for Newcastle! A cross from the left deflects to Miley, eight yards out. He screws a shot that hits Wan-Bissaka on the chest and deflects onto his arm. No penalty, but a vital block from Wan-Bissaka.

09:36 PM GMT

77 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Maguire fouls Gordon and is booked for repeat offending.

09:36 PM GMT

76 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

A rare Man Utd attack ends with Garnacho miscontrolling Fernandes’s pass on the edge of the area. After a promising start, Garnacho has faded under the pressure of playing against Kieran Trippier.

09:30 PM GMT

71 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

One statistic tell the story of this game. Attempts at goal: Newcastle 20 Man Utd 3.

I’d like to see the running stats as well because it has felt like Newcastle have wanted it so much more.

Erik ten Hag tries to make sense of another poor Man Utd performance. - Scott Heppell/Reuters

09:28 PM GMT

68 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Schar stands on the foot of Fernandes, who stays down and then refuses Schar’s offer of a handshake. Individually and collectively, Man Utd are in a foul mood. They are facing their 10th defeat of the season, and we’re barely in December.

09:26 PM GMT

Watch Anthony Gordon give Newcastle the lead

Anthony Gordon gives Newcastle a deserved lead at St. James' Park! 💥 pic.twitter.com/vPdY7xo5AJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

09:25 PM GMT

65 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Newcastle have played the same XI for the last three games, but there are no signs yet of fatigue setting in. They have overwhelmed Man Utd with their aggression and intensity.

Gordon goes down after a collision with Fernandes. It’s hard to tell whether it was accidental or whether Fernandes left one on Gordon; either way, the referee decides it isn’t worth a yellow card.

09:22 PM GMT

63 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Shaw’s free-kick is headed miles over by Maguire at the far post.

09:20 PM GMT

61 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Double substitution for Man Utd Rasmus Hojlund and Antony replace Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who were both pretty dreadful.

Marcus Rashford leaves the field after a listless performance. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

09:19 PM GMT

60 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

The intensity of Newcastle’s pressing is just too much for Man Utd. Almiron has another shot blocked by Shaw after good play from Trippier. This is a 1-0 battering.

09:17 PM GMT

58 min: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Schar storms forward from the back yet again and hammers a curling shot just over the bar. Onana, leaping desperately, probably had it covered. Probably.

09:14 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0 (Gordon 55) Newcastle finally get their just deserts! It’s a terrific team goal, too, finished off by Anthony Gordon.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has been so dominant in midfield, turned away from Mainoo on the edge of the D and played an angled pass to release Trippier. He slid a precise first-time cross to the far post, where Gordon ran off Wan-Bissaka and tapped the ball into an empty net.

Anthony Gordon turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal. - Scott Heppell/Reuters

09:12 PM GMT

52 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle have been the better team, but what will really worry Erik ten Hag is that they’ve been by far the hungrier team. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been particularly poor in that regard.

09:09 PM GMT

50 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Schar is lucky not to be booked for a cynical foul on Fernandes.

09:09 PM GMT

49 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Shaw makes another crucial near-post interception, this time from Schar’s low cross. It’s all Newcastle, same as in the first half.

09:07 PM GMT

47 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Livramento walks past Rashford, whose defending has been listless at best, on the edge of the area. Eventually the ball breaks to Almiron, whose snapshot from 15 yards dribbles wide.

Seconds later Guimaraes surges away from the flat-footed Mainoo in the area and slides a terrific low cross that Shaw puts behind for a corner. That was a vital bit of defending with Isak waiting behind him to score.

09:04 PM GMT

46 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

No changes on either side as Manchester United begin the second half.

#nufc totally dominant in the first half and playing some great stuff but haven’t been able to get the goal. Still not sure how the Trippier free kick stayed out but they’ve got to take chances when on top like this — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) December 2, 2023

08:49 PM GMT

Half time: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

The end of a goalless, one-sided half at St James’ Park. Newcastle dominated for large periods but were denied by a combination of Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and the crossbar.

The closest they came to taking the lead was when Kieran Trippier’s lovely free-kick hit the underside of the bar. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron also went close.

Manchester United defended doggedly, Maguire in particular, but struggled to deal with the intensity and aggression of the home side.

08:46 PM GMT

45 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle crowd Onana ahead of the corner. Trippier’s inswinger is headed back across goal and deflects to Schar, 10 yards out. He pings a fierce shot that is superbly blocked by Maguire; that’s not the first vital block Maguire has made tonight.

Moments later Schar curls high and wide from 20 yards.

08:44 PM GMT

43 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Livramento gets away yet again down the left and tries to find Isak with an early low cross. It’s cut out by the stretching Maguire and deflects into the side netting at the near post.

08:40 PM GMT

39 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Trippier hits the bar! It was a majestic free-kick, curled over the wall with pace and precision. Onana didn’t move and the ball hit the underside of the bar before bouncing into Onana’s hands.

Kieran Trippier's fine free-kick hits the crossbar. - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

08:39 PM GMT

38 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Schar marches forward from the back, away from a couple of players, and is fouled by Maguire. The free-kick is 25 yards from goal, to the left of centre...

08:36 PM GMT

35 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Chance for Almiron Trippier slides a simple pass down the inside-right channel to find Almiron in the area. He cuts inside Dalot but slaps a curler over the bar. That was a decent opportunity.

Miguel Almiron reacts after missing a good opportunity. - Andy Buchanan/AFP

08:33 PM GMT

33 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Mainoo lobs an interesting pass in behind Livramento to find Rashford, who hammers a superb first-time cross towards Garnacho at the far post. Trippier gets a slight but crucial headed touch to divert the ball away from him.

At the other end, Isak curls well wide from 20 yards.

08:31 PM GMT

28 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

It’s still all Newcastle. Manchester United are struggling to get out, such is the intensity of their pressing, and Miley has just won another corner after a fine pass from Guimaraes.

08:26 PM GMT

23 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

A cool pass from Onana and a nice turn from Shaw allow Man Utd to play through the Newcastle press. Eventually Trippier makes an important sliding tackle on Garnacho.

Garnacho has been the liveliest of Man Utd’s front three, though Martial and Rashford haven’t offered much competition.

Kieran Trippier makes a good tackle on Alejandro Garnacho. - Owen Humphreys/PA

08:24 PM GMT

20 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

From the resulting corner, Lascelles heads over from five yards. That was a pretty good chance as well.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes waits for a Newcastle corner. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

08:23 PM GMT

19 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Vital block by Maguire! It feels like a Newcastle goal is coming. Guimaraes plays a beautiful pass inside Fernandes to release Almiron on the right. His cross is intercepted by Wan-Bissaka, but he’s off balance and can only give the ball to Isak. He takes a touch and hits a close-range shot that hits Maguire’s toe and deflects just wide of the near post.

Alexander Isak is denied the opening goal by Harry Maguire. - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images Europe

08:20 PM GMT

18 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle continues to threaten. Livramento walks away from Rashford and moves into the area. Maguire tackles him but the ball rolls back to Guimaraes, who thrashes over the bar from 25 yards. That was a pretty good effort.

08:19 PM GMT

17 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Good save from Onana! Trippier plays a fine pass infield to find Joelinton in the area. He cuts it back to Almiron, who opens his body to guide a left-foot shot across goal. Onana gets down smartly to his right to push the ball away and Wan-Bissaka completes the clearancee.

08:17 PM GMT

16 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Isak has a shot well blocked by Shaw, then Gordon shoots straight at Onana from 15 yards. The flag went up against Guimaraes after the second incident, though it looked tight on the replay.

08:15 PM GMT

13 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

This is a good spell for Man Utd. The lively Garnacho gets away on the left and cuts the ball back to the edge of the area, where Wan-Bissaka adjusts his feet well to set up a shot that is blocked by Joelinton.

08:13 PM GMT

11 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Chance for Man Utd Fernandes plays a brilliant pass inside Trippier for Garnacho, who scoots into the area. His first touch takes him slightly wide and the eventual shot is kicked away at the near post by Pope.

08:12 PM GMT

10 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle penalty appeal A sign of Man Utd’s defensive nervousness. Dalot, running towards his own goal, kicks the ball onto his arm and past the outrushing Onana. He has time to get back and clear, but that was very jittery.

Newcastle appealed for a penalty but because it hit his foot first it wasn’t given.

Diogo Dalot gets in a tangle in front of his own goal. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

08:10 PM GMT

8 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Guimaraes flicks a shot with the outside of the boot that is blocked by Maguire. Schar collects the loose ball and waves it over the top to Isak, who can’t control on the stretch. It wasn’t an easy ball to take, but had he done so he would have had a clear shot at goal.

08:08 PM GMT

7 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Livramento beats Rashford with ease to win the first corner of the night. Trippier’s inswinger is missed completely by Onana, who is relieved to see Dalot clear the ball behind him.

08:06 PM GMT

5 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford, playing on the right tonight, cuts inside with purpose but is coolly dispossessed on the edge of the area by Bruno Guimaraes. Newcastle have started well.

08:04 PM GMT

3 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle always make a fast start at home and this is no exception. Joelinton twists McTominay inside out on the left but his cross is cleared at the near post.

08:03 PM GMT

2 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

There are loud jeers as Onana receives his first backpass, though he clips it confidently downfield.

08:01 PM GMT

1 min: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 0

Newcastle kick off from left to right as we watch. It looks freezing out there.

07:58 PM GMT

Here come the players

The atmosphere, as you’d expect, is raucous and expectant. In less than two years, Eddie Howe has turned St James’ Park into a fortress.

Eddie Howe waves to the Newcastle fans before the game. - Scott Heppell/Reuters

07:51 PM GMT

A reminder of the teams

Newcastle United (4-1-2-3) Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Bruno; Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson.

Manchester United (4-2-1-3) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Antony, Hojlund.

Referee Robert Jones.

07:50 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag's pre-match thoughts

[Picking Luke Shaw at centre-back] is partly tactical, partly rotation. We have to manage the players’ loads. We have a disadvantage compared to Newcastle – they played Saturday and Tuesday, we played Sunday and Wednesday – so we have to rotate. We need some freshness. We know what it’s about here, transition and intensity.

"We have a disadvantage to Newcastle... we played Sunday, they played Saturday. They played Tueday, we played Wednesday... so we have to rotate" 👀



Erik ten Hag discusses the form of André Onana, bringing Marcus Rashford back into the team and more...



🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/eI2OG2o5Pn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

07:33 PM GMT

Jamie Carragher on Andre Onana

Onana has cost United too many cheap goals. The hope that the worst was behind him after a poor start to his Old Trafford career has been blown out of the water and Wednesday was a huge step backwards. Onana has already developed a reputation for being a liability. That will take a long time to overcome and reverse.

Read more...

07:31 PM GMT

A big test for Man Utd

Their record in big away games under Erik ten Hag has been wretched, and a 2-0 defeat on this ground in April flattered them. A win tonight would feel like a breakthrough, but Newcastle - who have already beaten Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City at home this season - are strong favourites.

Marcus Rashford returns to the Manchester United starting XI. - Scott Heppell/Reuters

07:18 PM GMT

Free bets and betting offers for tonight's game

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

07:16 PM GMT

No 'victim mentality' at Newcastle

"The minute you start feeling sorry for yourself or having a victim mentality then I think you're in trouble... we've stayed positive" 🙏



Eddie Howe is confident that Newcastle can bounce back from disappointment in Paris with a big result against Man Utd.



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/TXQN9XVptc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

07:12 PM GMT

The teams in (probable) formation

Newcastle United (4-1-2-3) Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Bruno; Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson.

Manchester United (4-2-1-3) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Antony, Hojlund.

Referee Robert Jones.

The under-pressure Andre Onana starts for Manchester United. - MB Media/Getty Images Europe

07:03 PM GMT

Man Utd team news: Mainoo starts, Shaw at centre-back

Erik ten Hag makes four changes from the chaotic draw away to Galatasaray on Wednesday. Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial come in for Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund. That probably means Luke Shaw will play at centre-back.

07:02 PM GMT

Newcastle team news: no changes from PSG draw

Eddie Howe sticks with the team that almost won in Paris. That means another start from the precocious 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley.

06:51 PM GMT

There are only two Uniteds

In all 31 Premier League seasons to date, the highest-placed United has come from Manchester. The last time it didn’t happen was in 1991-92, the last season of the old Division One, when Leeds reeled them Alex Ferguson’s side to win the league. Manchester United went on a title-winning spree thereafter, and even in the post-Fergie slump they have remained the leading United in England.

Until now. Newcastle finished only four points behind them last season, and they would love to go at least five better this year. Victory tonight would be a big start, not least because it would move them above (Manchester) United in the table.

Calling them United without reference to Manchester annoys fans of Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Rotherham and the rest, even though their team would probably get the same treatment if there was a Leeds City, a Newcastle Wednesday or a Rotherham Town. But (Manchester) United have happily played on their singular status. In 1978, the club’s centenary history was called There’s Only One United.

They remain the biggest United in the country - and, with apologies to supporters of Adelaide’s finest, the world. But for the first time in a long while, there’s plenty of doubt about whether they are the best United.

04:38 PM GMT

Onana under pressure but backed by Erik ten Hag

It is fair to say it has been a difficult week in a difficult season for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. There have been errors earlier, but his weaknesses in goal were all to exposed as Man Utd twice blew a two-goal lead in their 3-3 draw away at Galatasaray. Onana was clearly at fault for two of those goals.

United manager Erik ten Hag, however, backed his first-choice keeper after his performance ahead of this evening’s game against Newcastle United, reports James Ducker.

“Football is a game of mistakes and everyone can make mistakes. But this team has to cover that so we will operate.” Asked if Onana was “undroppable”, Ten Hag said: “Of course not. Nobody is undroppable, that is also clear. But we have a strong belief that he will help us win trophies. “You don’t accept it [individual mistakes] because he has the potential and the abilities to be solid in all the facets and elements of football. But, yeah, he also gives you something extra in and out of possession.” With Onana set to start against Newcastle at St James’ Park, Ten Hag also said he had no plans to drop him for United’s final Group A match against Bayern at Old Trafford on Tuesday week, which they have to win to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. “No,” the manager replied when asked if he would be brave enough to drop him for Bayern. “It is obvious. He [Onana] has the potential. He has shown it.” Onana has one of the poorest records in the Champions League this season. Glaring blunders in both games against Galatasaray and Bayern greatly overshadowed a penalty save in the 1-0 win over Copenhagen and he has conceded 14 goals in five matches in the competition.

Ten Hag’s men come into the game at St James’ Park in good form, with five wins in their last six games. Some may point to the quality of the opposition they beat (Everton, Luton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Brentford), but you can only beat what is in front of you and it is not like the club can be picky when it comes to points in 2023.

Eddie Howe’s men, meanwhile, have also only lost once in their most recent six league games but that comes with two draws and three wins. They will be looking to bounce back after a late PSG equaliser dented their hopes of Champions League qualification in the week and will fancy their chances of all three points this evening.

Erik ten Hag arrives at St James' Park. - Owen Humphreys/PA

