Marianne Vos - Dominant Marianne Vos extends Tour de France Femmes lead with her second stage win

Marianne Vos continued to showcase her dominance at the Tour de France Femmes after securing victory on the sixth stage in the Alsace region to stretch her overall lead to 30 seconds.

The Dutchwoman, who also triumphed on the third stage in Provins, capitalised on a fine team performance from Jumbo-Visma spearheaded by young British rider Anna Henderson.

The 23-year-old Briton, who was a former junior slalom champion skier before switching to cycling six years ago, kept up the pressure at the front of the bunch before splintering off in a three-rider breakaway with 15 kilometres remaining.

In an encouraging sign for British women’s road racing, Henderson had home company with compatriot Jos Lowden (Uno-X), along with France's Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) during the 125 kilometre route from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Le Net attacked on the final categorised climb of the day after the trio safely navigated a tricky descent 21km from the finish, which saw Vos’ main rivals for the sprint Lorena Wiebes (DSM) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) both crash. Kopecky eventually chased down the peloton and finished third behind Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

Despite her background in shimmying down a mountainside at breakneck speeds, Henderson has always struggled to navigate downhill sections of road racing. Predictably, she was satisfied with her day’s work, in which she perfectly propped up Vos in the final stages.

“I kind of stopped skiing because I couldn’t go down hill anymore, so I only managed to bring my head round it a year or two ago,” conceded Henderson. “It’s really a thing you have to practice and have confidence in. I don’t love the descents or attack them, it’s really not my thing. There was a bit of luck that I actually stayed up because I went in a bit too hot, but it was a good day.”

Henderson will continue in her supporting role as the race snakes through the Vosges Mountains on Saturday, taking in a series of gruelling climbs, ahead of what should be a climatic finale on La Planche des Belles Filles on Sunday. “There’ll be lots of climbing and suffering,” smiled Henderson, “and watching people ride away from me. It’s going to be long and savage.”

Despite conceding it had been a special week and an “honour” to be involved in the revived Tour, Henderson claimed it had “unnecessarily hyped up a bit.”

“Now we have to let the racing do the talking,” said Henderson, who will hotfoot back to Britain early next week to compete in the Commonwealth Games in the women’s time trial and road race. “There’s been a lot of noise around the race and it’s been really hard. Everyone has been racing as if it’s a one-day race. Everyone’s been really on it and have wanted to just smash each other apart.”