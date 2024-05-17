Dominant England seal T20 series win over Pakistan

Second T20, Northampton

England 144-6 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 31 (21); Dar 2-33

Pakistan 79 (15.5 overs): Riaz 19 (17); Ecclestone 3-11, Capsey 2-4

England won by 65 runs; lead series 2-0

Scorecard

England sealed a series victory against Pakistan with a crushing 65-run victory in the second T20 in Northampton.

Chasing 145 to keep themselves in the series, the visitors slumped to 79 all out in 15.4 overs.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone finished with 3-11 in a complete bowling effort that saw England dominate throughout.

Earlier, England reached 144-6 after Pakistan squandered a positive position.

They were in the game with England 127-5 at the start of the final over, but all-rounder Danielle Gibson provided a crucial 18 not out from nine balls to shift the momentum.

Nat Sciver-Brunt made a fluent 31 upon her return after egg-freezing treatment, while number three Capsey cracked the same score and opener Maia Bouchier hit 30.

While the total felt too much for Pakistan at the halfway mark, their meek response was disappointing, with no batter making it to 20 amid a cluster of soft dismissals.

The final match of the T20 series is at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.

More to follow.