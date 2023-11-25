Dominant Dudley second half ends Crest football's dream season

BOILING SPRINGS — Finally, the magic ran out for Crest football.

Tied midway through the third quarter, Dudley ran off 19 consecutive points in Friday’s NCHSAA 3A West semifinal to run away with a 46-34 victory over Crest at Sid Bryson Stadium in Boiling Springs.

The Chargers’ season ends at 13-1.

“That’s what happens in these big games; teams make big plays and those big plays got us,” said Crest coach Jim Sosebee. “Hats off to Dudley for making those plays.”

Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore finished with three touchdowns, including passes to Koredell Bartley and Nasir Newkirk. He also had a 6-yard scoring run.

“My guys, they talk to me and had my back on the sideline, on the field,” Attmore said. “So I just took what (the Dudley receiving corps) was telling me and what my coaches told me, and the rest was history.”

Dudley running back Jayden Brown also had a pair of touchdown runs. The Panthers’ defense and special teams contributed to the tally as well, Sofiyan Oumarou returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, in addition to a Bartley 85-yard kick return for a TD to open the second half.

Crest didn’t go down without a fight, though. Running back Aiden Carson led the way 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with a 7-yard TD reception. UNC recruit Javarius Green also had a big game, catching eight passes for 164 yards and a TD.

However, when big plays were necessary, on this night it was Dudley which made them. Chief among them was a fourth-down stop in Panther territory, preserving their two-score lead and all but ending the game’s competitive phase.

“I’m proud of how my guys didn’t quit and kept fighting to the end,” Sosebee said. “We ran the ball well, threw it well; they made some third down plays, some great throws and catches. It just wasn’t our night.”

