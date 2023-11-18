Dominant defense paves way to Lakeland's 2nd win over Bartow in 2023 to advance to Round 3

LAKELAND — Kavon McKinney had two of Lakeland’s three interceptions Friday night to lead a dominant defensive effort that helped the Dreadnaughts reach the Class 4S Region 2 football final with a 28-6 win over Bartow.

Lakeland (9-3) will face Orlando Lake Minneola at Bryant Stadium in next Friday’s regional final in a game that might require more production from their offense.

“Hopefully our offense will tighten up,” Lakeland coach Marvin Grazier said. “We stopped ourselves tonight with penalties, and we’ve got to get that figured out. Our defense is amazing — all 11 guys flying around.”

Lakeland (8) Joshua Smith tackles Bartow quarterack (15)Kaleef Valentine during first half action in Lakeland Fl.. Friday November 17,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

After scoring 180 points in four games since beating Bartow 30-2 back on Oct. 5, Lakeland led 21-0 at halftime Friday night despite gaining just two first downs and 62 total yards.

The game got away quickly from the Yellow Jackets (7-5) in a second quarter in which Lakeland intercepted two passes, recovered a Bartow fumble, blocked a punt and turned another punt attempt into a loss after a high snap.

Carlos Mitchell scored the first touchdown on a 51-yard run with a fumble recovery just four plays after Joshua Smith’s 65-yard touchdown on an interception return had been called back by a penalty.

Orenthal Tinsley blocked the punt, and two plays later, Zander Smith’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Young made it 21-0.

“When you’re playing against a team like this, you just can’t mistakes, and we made plenty of them,” Bartow coach Tyler Eden said. “You can never give momentum to a great team, and that’s what those turnovers did for them.”

Lakeland (8) Joshua Smith runs back an interception by Bartow quarterback (15) Kaleef Valentine during first half action in Lakeland Fl.. Friday November 17,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The Yellow Jackets had a brief chance to get back in the game early in the second half after recovering a fumble at the Lakeland 3-yard line, but another bad snap cost them 18 yards, and the Dreadnaught defense dug in, forcing a missed field goal.

McKinney, who had intercepted a pass late in the first half, set up Lakeland’s final scoring drive with another interception in the third quarter.

Bartow gained a total of 176 yards, 80 of them on Blake Johnson's touchdown pass to Janius Taylor with 8:13 left in the game.

D’marius Rucker ran for 99 yards and scored Lakeland’s final touchdown, a 4-yard run.

Smith, who scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, completed 3 of 9 passes for 43 yards.

