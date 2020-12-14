Dominant Chase Young leads Washington win over 49ers without an offensive TD to take NFC East lead

With Alex Smith injured and Dwayne Haskins struggling, the Washington Football Team didn’t have much to offer on offense on Sunday.

It didn’t need it.

Led by rookie pass rusher Chase Young, the Washington defense dominated the San Francisco 49ers to log a 23-15 win without scoring a touchdown on offense. Young showed off the skillset that made him the No. 2 pick in the draft logging six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and 47-yard return for Washington’s first touchdown.

He led a team effort that hit and harassed 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens all day. Washington logged four sacks and 12 quarterback hits while forcing three turnovers. Its only touchdown besides Young’s arrived courtesy of a 76-yard Kamren Curl pick-six of Mullens in the second half.

Mullens was left lying on the turf after throwing the interception under duress.

With the win, Washington improved to take sole possession of the NFC East lead after the New York Giants lost to Arizona Cardinals earlier in the day.