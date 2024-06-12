Dominance at the plate: Pisgah slugger named softball player of the year

Jun. 12—The goal of any softball game is the same — to score more runs than your opponent. No one was better at putting together a strong offensive performance this season than this year's selection as The Mountaineer's Player of the Year — Pisgah junior MacKenzi "Mack" Jones.

"Mack was a huge contributor for us offensively," Pisgah softball coach Heidi Morgan said. "Having her mindset at the plate with the confidence this season we were able to move runners and score runners."

Jones has played softball since the time she was six years old. That experience helped propel the junior to her dominance this season.

The outfielder dominated at the plate — leading the county in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.093), batting average (.411), hits (30), triples (3) and runs scored (29).

Jones said that was in large part due to her mindset. She said she doesn't hit as well when she goes to the plate nervous, so she has to focus on the task at hand and avoid any anxiety.

"Right before I go up to bat, I take a deep breath," Jones said. "I don't like to be nervous when I'm hitting. I try to have a blank mind when I go up to bat."

Her coach described the junior as someone who is very coachable — soaking up everything she can during practices.

"Mack is like a sponge," Morgan said. "It doesn't matter what coach is talking to her. She is laser-focused and absorbs every piece she can to get better."

Off of the field, Morgan said that Jones holds all of the character traits she could want in a player.

"Mack is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, funny kids that I've ever coached," she said. "She just has great character traits. She's kind. She's hard-working. She's smart. The list could go on and on."

Jones said this season she enjoyed just being around the rest of the team. The Lady Bears made plenty of memories this season — between spending spring break in Orlando to grabbing a playoff win.

"I just think it's fun and the bond you create with your teammates. Being around everyone and being competitive really makes softball a great game to play," Jones said. "All the girls were great. I loved playing with them. All the coaches were great. Everything was just amazing."

The junior was able to help her team in an indirect way too. While her individual performances helped push runs across the board, the momentum her hitting brought to the team was arguably just as important.

"It's huge for us confidence-wise as a team, but hitting is contagious," Morgan said.

A big part of Jones' success was getting solid contact. The junior had a .483 batting average on balls in play. She also hit a line drive over 13% of the time — one of the highest percentages for the Lady Bears.

"We spend a lot of time talking about line drives," Morgan said. "Home runs are great, but we want line drives."

The junior said her favorite moment this season was beating West Henderson 3-2 at home.

"Whenever we beat West Henderson, that was my top moment. That was great," Jones said. "I enjoyed that so much."