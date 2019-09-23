Domestic assault charge against Tennessee DB Bryce Thompson dismissed

The misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was dismissed Monday morning.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Thompson’s girlfriend requested the charge be dismissed and said during a hearing that she was not scared and never “felt like he was going to hurt me” during the altercation that led to Thompson’s arrest. The woman involved testified Monday that she and Thompson have been dating for four years.

Thompson was arrested Aug. 24 after police were called to an alleged disturbance between the two. According to police, the two had to be separated and witnesses said Thompson threatened to slap the woman. Thompson admitted there was an argument, but denied that it got physical. That night, per an arrest warrant, the woman told police that Thompson has a “bad temper.”

From the Knoxville News Sentinel:

Thompson's girlfriend told police that night that Thompson "has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments," according to the arrest warrant. Thompson admitted to police that he had an argument with the woman and that he damaged a gate at the residence hall but denied making any threats or physical contact with the woman.

After the arrest, Thompson was suspended indefinitely from the football program. He was allowed to return to practice on Sept. 11 and made his season debut over the weekend in Tennessee’s loss to Florida.

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson made his season debut against Florida on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Before he arrived at Tennessee, Thompson had a restraining order filed against him by a different woman in 2018 in Richland County, South Carolina. Thompson is from Irmo, South Carolina. The woman who filed for the restraining order accused Thompson of physical violence and making violent threats toward her. It is unclear if Tennessee was aware of the restraining order when he enrolled in May 2018. Thompson had previously been committed to South Carolina but did not sign with the Gamecocks.

Thompson was one of Tennessee’s best players in 2018 as a true freshman. He led the team in interceptions and pass breakups.

The Vols fell to 1-3 following the 34-3 loss to the Gators in Gainesville.

