Domenico Tedesco describes Atlético de Madrid youngster as ‘future of Belgium’

Following his announcement of the 25 man squad for EURO 2024, Belgian Red Devils head coach Domenico Tedesco went into detail about why some players had been selected and others had not. One player that some thought might not make it was Arthur Vermeeren. The young Atlético de Madrid midfielder has struggled for playing time since moving to La Liga from Antwerp in January. However, Tedesco has no doubt that Vermeeren is one for the future and will benefit from the tournament experience.

The former Schalke and RB Leipzig head coach said ‘Arthur Vermeeren has enormous qualities and skills. He can become the future of Belgium, we definitely wanted to give him this experience‘. Plenty of sides were interested in signing the young Antwerp star, but it was the side from Madrid who won the race during the January transfer window. The 19-year-old has only made five appearances for Diego Simeone’s side since the winter move. Prior to that, he had made 66 appearances for Antwerp and was a key member of the squad that won the 2022/2023 title.

Belgium will face Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine during the group stages of EURO 2024.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson