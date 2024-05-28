Domenico Tedesco announces Belgium’s squad for EURO 2024

Domenico Tedesco has announced 25 names for his Belgian Red Devils squad to travel to Germany this summer for EURO 2024. While there was the option to take 26 names, Tedesco has decided to go with 25 for the tournament. Veterans such as Axel Witsel and Jan Vertonghen join the next generation of players like Arthur Vermeeren in the squad.

Under Tedesco the side have done well since the previous major tournament in Qatar. Only a handful of players from the golden generation remain, with Romelu Lukaku likely to be the main goal threat and Kevin De Bruyne the sides best player. The goalkeeping situation remains competitive. Without the sides best goalkeeper in Thibaut Courtois, the spot is open. It is likely that Matz Sels and Koen Casteels will be the two competing for the final spot.

While the Red Devils will not be favourites for the tournament, they certainly have enough talent in key areas of the side to have a good tournament. Only one player from the domestic league in Belgium made the final selection. Club Brugge full-back Maxim De Cuyper built on a fantastic 2022/2023 season with Westerlo with another strong showing for the Belgian champions. The full-back is very attacking and provided 15 assists from left and right-back in all competitions.

Belgium have friendlies against Montenegro and Luxembourg before their opening group game against Slovakia on the 17th of June.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson