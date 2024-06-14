Domenech blasted De Zerbi: ‘Marseille? Brighton and Reims are his level’

Not everyone is excited about Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi taking over at Olympique Marseille, as former France boss Raymond Domenech argues ‘his level’ is more Brighton and Reims.

The ex-Sassuolo, Benevento and Shakhtar Donetsk tactician took Brighton and Hove Albion to their first ever UEFA tournament, qualifying for the Europa League where they were eliminated by Roma in the quarter-finals.

He was linked with clubs including Milan, Napoli, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but has now agreed terms with Olympique Marseille.

Domenech still bitter at Italy and De Zerbi

“There was a great project to go with Habib Beye and he was perfect for the job,” Domenech told L’Equipe.

“Brighton, where did they finish in the Premier League last season? He was behind all the big teams. It’s like Reims. That’s his level.

“He was at Sassuolo before, one year at Shakhtar Donetsk.”

Perhaps realising that he sounded as if he was still bitter after losing the 2006 World Cup Final to Italy, former France coach Domenech tried to reassure it was not personal.

“I have nothing against him being Italian. De Zerbi just realised that next year he was going to finish 15th at Brighton and that’s why he left. I’m not saying he’s a bad manager.”

Brighton and Hove Albion are asking for €6m to release De Zerbi from his contract.

According to Footmercato, the two clubs have now reached a verbal agreement to let him leave, but it is not yet clear how much Marseille are going to pay.