Dombrowski: Red Sox don't plan to sign any more relievers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As they have a number of times earlier this winter and now into spring training, the Red Sox have again closed the door on the return of former closer Craig Kimbrel. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters in Bradenton, Fla., on Monday that the team doesn't plan on signing any more relievers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"As far as signings are concerned I would say we're through at this point," Dombrowski told reporters, including WEEI's Rob Bradford, before the Sox' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. "That doesn't mean that won't be a priority just because of how we shape up. It's something to kind of follow in spring training as you follow other things, I can't rule that out. We don't have anything going outside the organization. We stay in contact with people and see if there is anything that becomes a situation that makes sense."

Dombrowski didn't mention Kimbrel by name, but when asked specifically about relievers, he said he didn't expect any additions to the roster.

"We just have to continue to monitor and see what takes place," he said. "We haven't even seen the guys perform in games so nothing has really changed."

With Ryan Brasier bothered by an infected toe, Matt Barnes apparently has the early edge in the competition to take over Kimbrel's closer role.

Kimbrel, who is 14th on the all-time saves list with 333, had 42 saves last season for the Sox and has remained unsigned after he initially sought up to a six-year, $100 million deal. His price has come down and over the weekend his agent vehemently denied a report that the Kimbrel planned to sit out this season if he didn't get a contract to his liking.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.