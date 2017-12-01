Domata Peko's 123-game streak coming to a halt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Domata Peko's 123-game starting streak, the longest by a defensive lineman in the NFL, will come to an end this weekend.

Coach Vance Joseph ruled out the Denver Broncos' tenacious nose tackle Friday because of a sprained ligament in his left knee. Peko was injured in the Broncos' 21-14 loss at Oakland last week.

Peko said he was blessed to have started 123 consecutive games. He said he held out hope until Friday morning that he'd continue his streak, but his knee was unstable.

So he's going to stay behind for treatment when the Broncos (3-8) fly to Miami to face the Dolphins (4-7) on Sunday.

Peko joined the Broncos as a free agent this spring after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He's played in every game since the 2010 opener.

