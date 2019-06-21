Domata Peko visited Detroit

Domata Peko might prefer Los Angeles, but he might have to settle for Detroit.

Since the Lions have, you know, shown interest in him and the Chargers and the Rams have not so far.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Peko said in a TMZ.com video that he “had a nice visit” with the Lions.

The 34-year-old defensive tackle spent the last two years with the Broncos. He has started at least 14 games in each of the last nine seasons. Originally drafted by the Bengals in 2006, he has 186 career starts.

The Lions can’t offer a starting role but they could use some depth behind Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson.

The Lions have an open roster spot after cutting well-traveled tight end Michael Roberts last week.