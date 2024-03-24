Domask shining on biggest stage

Mar. 24—OMAHA — Marcus Domask has dished out assists for his Illinois men's basketball teammates from just about everywhere on the court this season. He's thrown lobs to Quincy Guerrier for alley-oop slams. He's found Terrence Shannon Jr. in transition from the other end of the floor for fast-break buckets. He's fed numerous shooters after getting double-teamed for open three-pointers.

He did all of the above in the Illini's 89-63 win against Duquesne in Saturday's second-round game, ending the game with seven assists. That's what makes it tough for the fifth-year guard to pick his favorite kind of assist.

"I like lobs, but I don't end up throwing a ton of lobs," Domask said with a smile, trying to recreate each of them in his head to make a decision. "I threw one to TJ earlier in the game that was my favorite where I kind of threw it up behind the defender."

Saturday's win seemed easy, much like the second half of the Illini's 85-69 first-round victory against Morehead State on Thursday, and a lot of that is thanks to Domask. He scored 22 points to go along with his seven assists on Saturday, which came two days after recording just the sixth triple-double in program history and the 10th in NCAA tournament history with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

And he's doing all this with the pressure of getting Illinois to its first Sweet 16 since 2005. They say you need solid guard play to succeed in March Madness, and the addition of Domask in the offseason went a long way in eventually leading the Illini over that hump.

"We had a lot of ideas when we recruited Marcus. We knew how good of a player he was," coach Brad Underwood said. "Marcus' basketball IQ, Ty's (Rodgers) basketball IQ, Coleman's (Hawkins) basketball IQ — those allow us to be able to get away with the, quote unquote, nontraditional point guard. He's as much of a point guard as anybody in this field, and the triple-double last game proved that."

No, Domask isn't your typical college point guard at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, but that's what makes him so effective offensively. He's just as quick as smaller guards, and he's strong enough to take on bigger defenders in the post.

"Marcus is a guard, but he's a big guard, and he's really strong," Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier said. "That's why it's so easy for him to get in the paint because he's using his body so well. ... He's a good player. He can rebound. He can pass. He can score. We're going to need him to keep doing what he's doing and keep being aggressive."

Domask's production has been there all season, which earned him All-Big Ten First Team honors, but he's kicked it up a notch in the last four games. Since the Big Ten tournament semifinals, Domask has averaged a near-triple-double stat line of 19 points, 8.2 assists and seven rebounds per game.

Underwood said part of his star point guard's recent success has been due to the bigger stages but attributed most of it to his will to win. Domask shrugged it off as "just playing basketball," giving a lot of credit to his teammates.

"I don't really consider myself the engine of the offense," Domask said. "When you play alongside guys like Coleman and Terrence, the list goes on and on, we get the ball to where we need to get it to. Some days, it's me. Some days, it's Cole. Some days, it's TJ. We just go out and play basketball. Coach has done a good job of getting the ball where it needs to go and allowing us to use our strengths."

Domask's strengths are seemingly unlimited, which is why Underwood is confident he'll make the right decision with the ball in his hands.

The only question is, when the game's on the line, will he decide to take the last shot or give it up for another assist?

"It depends on the assist," Domask said with a laugh. "I've always found passing to be the most fun. When you get an assist, it brings everybody together. There's so much more to celebrate."