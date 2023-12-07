Domask rising to the occasion

Dec. 7—NEW YORK — Marcus Domask turned to the Illinois men's basketball bench and shrugged after hitting a pull-up jumper deep into his dominant second-half run Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

You know the move. Ever since Michael Jordan hit six three-pointers in the first half of Game 1 of 1992 NBA Finals, basketball players have emulated the legendary guard. Copying the shrug that's the equivalent of "Nobody can stop me."

That was No. 11 Florida Atlantic's experience in the second half of Tuesday's Jimmy V Classic — and Associated Press Top 25 — matchup at "the world's most famous arena." There was no stopping Domask, who scored 25 of his career-high 33 points on 11-of-15 shooting during the final 20 minutes.

It was the type of performance Illinois coach Brad Underwood was waiting for from the Southern Illinois transfer.

Domask had already shown his ability to rise to the occasion in big games with 18 points a month ago against then-No. 4 Marquette and a breakthrough in this Saturday's Big Ten-opening win at Rutgers after a streak of hesitant play against mid-majors.

The shrug didn't surprise Underwood, either.

"Marcus talks a lot of trash," the Illinois coach said. "We've seen that in practice. That's why I knew it was a matter of when it was coming. It's hard. People don't understand how hard it is to come to a new system. It's just different. You lose your comfort zone. Now, he's finding his comfort zone. Nobody works harder than him. Good things happen to those who work hard, and I still say the best is yet to come for him because he can shoot it."

That's where Domask's head was at after his 33-point performance in a nationally televised game — No. 20 Illinois' only game on ESPN this season — in the Illini's first truly marquee victory of the season. Hitting 2 of 6 three-pointers, which was his only real inefficiency, had his attention.

"Honestly, I haven't even been shooting the ball too well," Domask said. The 6-foot-6 guard is 9 of 35 from beyond the arc for the season. "I'm trying to smooth out my three-point shot."

That's as far as Domask got down that line of thought before Terrence Shannon Jr. interrupted him. The Illinois guard, who matched Domask with 33 points of his own against the Owls, told his teammate not to worry about his shooting and that those shots would eventually fall with regularity.

Domask clearly has his supporters in the Illinois coaching staff. Underwood made him a priority this offseason in the transfer portal, with a favorable Thomas Walkup comparison certainly selling the Illini coach. Underwood talks often about Walkup, his former standout at Stephen F. Austin when Underwood coached the Lumberjacks.

But Shannon might be Domask's most fervent supporter.

"He's unstoppable," Shannon said. "I'm always on him about being aggressive, and he did that (Tuesday) and I was really proud of him. He can do that every night. It was a real step forward for him, and he showed the world he's one of the best players in the country."

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May had as equally a favorable opinion on Domask, even though the Illinois guard diced up the Owls' defense getting to the rim, working in the mid-range and scoring on several post-op opportunities.

Something Domask said he thought he could exploit given his size advantage against the Florida Atlantic guards.

"He played point guard a lot, handled the ball, didn't get sped up, didn't seem fatigued and then made really, really calm, slow decisions," May said of Domask. "I thought he kept them poised most of the night."

Domask's versatility was a primary factor in his transfer recruitment. Underwood, ever enamored by good passers regardless of position, saw that in the four-year starter at SIU. Domasks' 33-point game against Florida Atlantic also included a team-high six rebounds and three assists that matched Ty Rodgers for tops for the Illini.

The big stage wasn't too bright. With another one looming for Domask and Co. at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Illini (7-1) visit No. 17 Tennessee (5-3) at the Vols' 21,678-seat Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, with CBS broadcasting the game.

"He gets up for big games," Underwood said. "I think it speaks to his competitive spirit and his confidence, and there's a mental focus that happens. That's why it's really nice to know he can elevate."