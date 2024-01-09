Domask named Big Ten Player of the Week

Jan. 8—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Marcus Domask was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 29 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds in two conference games last week.

Domask went off for 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting in Illinois' 96-66 victory against Northwestern on Jan. 2 before a follow up 26 points on 8 of 17 shooting in Friday's 83-78 loss at No. 1 Purdue. The 6-foot-6 Illini guard was 9 of 10 at the free throw line in both games.

The Big Ten honor is the first of Domask's career. It is also the first Big Ten Player of the Week award for Illinois since Terrence Shannon Jr. earned one of his own in November 2022.

Iowa's Owen Freeman was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. It was the fifth such honor of the season for the Moline grad and former Illinois recruiting target. Freeman averaged 14.5 point, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in a 1-1 week for the Hawkeyes.