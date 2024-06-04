Domaracki's dominance carries Selinsgrove

Jun. 4—SELINSGROVE — Not even his own game-breaking, three-run home run could overshadow Josh Domaracki's continued pitching dominance Monday.

Selinsgrove's ace left-hander recorded his fourth victory in as many postseason games, shutting down Lampeter-Strasburg on three hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in an 11-4 state tournament win.

"Josh has been amazing," said Tucker Teats, one of three Seals to homer in their final home game. "Even in Little League, we rode him the entire time. With the pitch count, we'd always make sure he was available.

"Josh is a special player; his pitching has been phenomenal. All I hope is his arm's not shot by the end of the year."

Domaracki took the ball after the Pioneers scored twice in the third inning to pull within 7-4. The bases were loaded with two outs for him, but he induced a comebacker on his second pitch to end the threat.

The District 3 third-place finishers got only two batters as far as second base against Domaracki the rest of the way.

"Once we have a lead and you bring Josh into the game, you feel like you're going to win. It's like, We got it," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "The only thing I had to worry about was the pitch count for the next game. You know you're going to win if you leave Josh in, but then it's like, If he gets to 75 (pitches), do we pull him out and gamble with a seven-run lead. How much is enough?"

Domaracki, a Frostburg State commit, has continually met the moment throughout the postseason. He put out a fourth-inning fire against Shikellamy, striking out nine while the Seals rallied to win the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional opener. He entered their semifinal in the first inning with the bases loaded and a run on the board and blanked Wallenpaupack for 5 2/3 innings. He then came within one out of throwing a one-hit shutout at Pittston in the subregional title game.

When you add Monday's appearance to the ledger, Domaracki has pitched 20 scoreless innings of playoff baseball in two weeks, allowing 13 hits and striking out 27 while walking just three.

"I think it's a little bit beyond what I expect. But I think that the fastball from past years has definitely got a lot faster, and I think my pitches are moving a lot more than usual," he said. "I'm confident with starting, relieving — I don't think the situation really matters. I'm just happy to go in, throw strikes and try to get people out."

Selinsgrove (20-2) won its seventh consecutive game and the program's fourth straight state playoff opener dating to the 2019 Class 4A state championship season.

The Seals will play Shippensburg (18-6) in Thursday's Class 5A quarterfinal round at a site to be announced. The District 3 fourth-place Greyhounds were 12-0 winners in five innings Monday over District 1 champion Marple Newtown.

Lampeter-Strasburg, which finished 17-10, hadn't appeared in the state tournament since finishing as the 2019 Class 5A runner-up. The Pioneers wasted little time getting back in the swing, though, as freshman Cooper Hillen slammed a two-run homer just three batters in.

Teats followed a Domaracki single with a two-out, two-run shot in the bottom of the first, erasing the Pioneers' only lead.

"It was there — more of a hung curveball that just went right down the plate — and I was ready for anything. Early on, I'm pretty eager. If it's there, I'm swinging," Teats said. "I thought it was a big, key moment, especially early on. Their two-run home run was a big factor for them, and they thought they had the momentum. To come back in and Josh to get on and me hit the home run, it definitely transferred the momentum back to us.

"I think that sparked us."

The Seals went on to score 11 on 10 hits, their most runs since April 29.

"That was big," Beiler said of Teats' team-high fifth homer. "I was thinking, Man, we need to get at least one of those (runs) back. By tying that up, it was big and then we just kept answering and tacking on."

Selinsgrove senior starter Ben Gearhart tossed a spotless second inning on six pitches, but he lost his command after Selinsgrove sent eight batters to the plate and scored five in the home half. Owen Santiago and Griffin Parker ignited the rally with liners to center field. Caleb Hicks then lashed a two-run single to center before Domaracki pulled the next pitch over the wall in right for a 7-2 lead.

"The first at-bat helped because I saw (Pioneers starter Devin Aponte's) fastball and change-up, so I was able to recognize which was which," Domaracki said. "I just was sitting fastball, (and) first pitch was fastball and I hit it out.

"That did kind of help break it open a little bit."

Lampter-Strasburg loaded the bases on three straight walks at the start of the third. After popping out on back-to-back first-pitches from Gearhart, the Pioneers made it 7-4 on a walk and a balk. Domaracki got the call and ended the inning, starting a string of four straight outs that carried the Seals into the fifth up 8-4.

Domaracki gave up a leadoff single and wild pitch in the fifth, but he thwarted the Pioneers' attempt to bunt the runner to third by cutting down the lead runner. After a strikeout, Hicks ended the inning with a perfect peg to gun down a would-be basestealer.

The Seals turned Santiago's leadoff walk into a run in the home fifth with two wild pitches and Brennan Kline's squeeze bunt. In the sixth, Mason Richter followed Teats' two-out single with a screaming liner over the center-field fence.

"We're playing at home and everybody knows our fence is short. So if you can keep lining the balls out there the ball's just going to fly," said Teats. "And that even helps us, too, when they're playing back at the fence, for hits to squeak in there."

PIAA CLASS 5A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

SELINSGROVE 11, LAMPETER-STRASBURG 4

Lampeter-Strasburg;202;000;0 — 4-5-3

Selinsgrove;251;012;x — 11-10-1

Devin Aponte, Cooper Williams (3), Anthony Turek (5) and Brayden Hart. Ben Gearhart, Josh Domaracki (3) and Caleb Hicks.

WP: Domaracki (10-1). LP: Aponte (4-3).

Lampeter-Strasburg: Turek 2 runs; Kyler Branco run; Cooper Hillen 2-for-2, home run (1st, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Logan Heiselman 1-for-1; Hart 1-for-3; Logan Leaman 1-for-2, RBI.

Selinsgrove: Hicks 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Domaracki 2-for-4, home run (2nd, 2 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tucker Teats 2-for-4, home run (1st, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Richter 2-for-4, home run (6th, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Owen Santiago 1-for-3, 2 runs; Griffin Parker 1-for-1, run, RBI; Ben Kline RBI; Gavin Landis run.