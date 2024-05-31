Domaracki dominates Patriots for 6 2/3 innings

May 30—MOOSIC — Josh Domaracki might have been swept off the mound by the roar of Selinsgrove's fans had he not already been in rarefied air Thursday.

The Seals' ace left-hander won a 10-pitch battle by recording his 10th strikeout of the Districts 2/4 Class 5A championship game, triggering the home side's thunderous approval. It was the finishing touch on his masterful one-hit outing over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Pittston, which made Domaracki the first Selinsgrove pitcher to win multiple district/subregional finals.

"It felt great being able to soak that all in," Domaracki said of the crowd's response to his final pitch.

The Seals did what Pittston could not — scoring their leadoff batter from third base in the first inning — then hit their way to a two-run rally in the third before tacking on single runs late in the 5-0 victory at PNC Field.

It was the program's third consecutive subregional title, and its second in as many years over the Patriots at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' home.

"Pitching was outstanding. Our defense was solid — it wasn't perfect, but solid. I thought we had good approaches at the plate. Just put it all together," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "If we play our game, we're tough to beat."

The Seals (19-2) won their six straight game and 19th in 20 tries since a March 22 loss to East Pennsboro, which won the District 3 Class 4A title. They will play District 3 third-place Lampeter-Strasburg (16-8) on Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.

"It's a great feeling to be able to keep going, one last season with the boys," said Domaracki, who improved to 9-1 with a 1.45 ERA. "Get to go to states and try to get a state title."

A year ago, Domaracki threw two-hit relief over three scoreless frames as the Seals rallied past Pittston 5-3 in eight innings for the subregional crown.

Thursday's rematch was delayed for two days by Tuesday rainstorms — and then delayed 20 more minutes by circumstances related to an Interstate 81 traffic snarl — before Domaracki kept the third-seeded Patriots hitless for 5 1/3 innings. He had two strikeouts in each of the first two innings and three of the first four — all innings in which Pittston put a runner on base, only to strand them when Domaracki closed the frame with a K.

"That was perfect," said Seals senior catcher Caleb Hicks. "He played as perfect as you can be. You couldn't ask for anything better than that."

Not to say Domaracki didn't face adversity.

Drew DeLucca, the game's first batter, reached base on an infield error and quickly moved to third on a passed ball and a steal. He was stranded when Domaracki induced a comebacker and then fanned the heart of Pittston's order, Silvio Giardina and Elijah Barr.

"We've had some muddy first innings here as of late, so when the first guy got on by error ... I was like, 'Oh boy,'" said Beiler. "I thought Josh is the guy to shut them down, and when he did that was fantastic. Then for us to come back and get a run across the plate was key, for sure."

Hicks took a four-pitch walk to start the home first and immediately stole second. He was still in the middle of the diamond after consecutive outs, but he raced to third on a wild pitch just ahead of Tucker Teats' run-scoring single to the left side.

"We definitely as a team play better with the lead, and I think that was huge. Get the momentum on our side," Hicks said. "They're 15 minutes away from here, so they had a lot more fans. I think to quiet them down a little bit and put the pressure on was big."

The Seals were 6-for-7 on stolen bases in the game, but the one that failed took the bat out of Hicks' hands in the second inning. However, he opened the third with a chopper over Patriots third baseman Rich Tonte. Domaracki then laced a rocket off a diving Tonte's glove, and a play on Hicks at second was mishandled, putting Seals at the corners.

Ben Gearhart followed with an opposite-field drive that tailed into the gap in left-center for a 2-0 lead. Teats then bounced into a run-scoring double play that made it 3-0.

"It's nice that we kind of strung hits together there," said Gearhart. "There were times during the season that we had a few guys on and haven't been able to score them, but I'm glad we came through today. We realized the necessity to hit them in."

Domaracki allowed baserunners only on leadoff walks in the second and fifth innings, while two other Patriots reached on errors. In the sixth, Giardina lined a one-out single to center to break up the no-hit bid. Domaracki shrugged it off, just missing with a 1-2 curveball to the 6-foot-5 Barr while running the count full before painting the outside black for his eighth strikeout.

Pittston's Jake Aftewicz then lined a shot the left side that Seals third baseman Griffin Parker leaped to spear, ending the inning with Giardina at first.

"It was just a reaction. I'm always expecting the ball to be hit to me, and it came to me and I made the play," said Parker. "I think it was just important for us as Josh was pitching a great game. That line drive would have gave them a lot of momentum. They would have got a run out of it, probably, but that helped us stop them momentum."

Five Selinsgrove batters were hit with pitches, two in each of the last two innings including the leadoff man in both. Those runners — Declan Abrahims and Mason Richter — scored to make it 5-0 after six innings.

Domaracki fanned the first two Patriots in the seventh, passing the 105-pitch postseason limit during his 10-pitch showdown with Chase Montigney that ended with a foul tip into Hicks' glove. Gearhart preserved the Seals' fourth shutout of the season by upping Pittston's left-on-base total to seven.

"Josh is pitching at the top of his game right now," said Beiler. "He was strong. I think the extra two days (of rest) helped him, and he was just lights-out."

------

DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A BASEBALL

CHAMPIONSHIP

At PNC Field, Moosic

NO. 1 SELINSGROVE 5, NO. 3 PITTSTON 0

Pittston;000;000;0 — 0-2-2

Selinsgrove;102;011;x — 5-5-2

Elijah Barr, Silvio Giardina (5) and Jake Aftewicz. Josh Domaracki, Ben Gearhart (7) and Caleb Hicks.

WP: Domaracki. LP: Barr.

Pittston: Giardina 1-for-3; Rich Tonte 1-for-3.

Selinsgrove: Hicks 1-for-1, 2 runs; Domaracki 1-for-3, run; Gearhart 1-for-2, RBI; Tucker Teats 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Mason Richter run; Griffin Parker RBI; Delcan Abrahims 1-for-2, run.