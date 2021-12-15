Domantas Sabonis trade to Phoenix Suns speculation explodes after Indiana Pacers report

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns had "shown interest in recent years" in Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis.

The report has since set off a firestorm of speculation and rumors involving Phoenix potentially trading for the Indiana forward.

Sabonis, 25, has been an All-Star twice. He is averaging 18.6 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game this season and shooting 59% from the field.

He is under contract through the 2023-24 season, having agreed to a four-year, $77 million deal with the Pacers prior to the 2019-20 season.

Would Sabonis be a fit in Phoenix? How much would the Suns have to give up to acquire him?

Should they try to land the big man?

Check out some of the speculation surrounding Sabonis and the Suns.

Fansided: 2 trades for Suns to land Domantas Sabonis

Collin Helwig brings up some possibilities for Phoenix to acquire Sabonis, with it parting ways with Jalen Smith, Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson in one potential deal and Abdel Nader, Smith, Saric and a first-round pick in another.

He writes of the second trade suggestion: "For the Suns, this exchange offers them their best chance to compete for a title immediately. They hold onto all their current impactful players, while simultaneously adding another one in Sabonis. Dealing out minutes between him, Crowder, and Johnson might become a tough task for Monty Williams, but carrying an excess of talented players is certainly a good problem to have. However, this trade also brings more financial hardship to the Suns. By holding onto Johnson while also taking up Sabonis’s contract, they put themselves in an awkward position going forward, where they likely need to choose between Ayton or Johnson."

Bleacher Report: Would Suns mess with a good thing by trading for Domantas Sabonis?

Timothy Rapp writes: "Phoenix already has young star DeAndre Ayton at center. Unless the Suns are willing to move on from Ayton—perhaps they won't be interested in matching a max offer if he receives one this summer as a restricted free agent?—it's hard to see the defending Western Conference champs, who currently sit at 21-4, messing with a good thing when it comes to their roster."

Clutch Points: Adding Domantas Sabonis would be big shakeup for Suns

Jason Patt writes: "The Suns mention is interesting. It’s unclear just when exactly Phoenix showed interest in the Pacers star. There’s a good chance it came before they went on a run to the NBA Finals and then started this season as a juggernaut. While Sabonis is good, would Phoenix really shake things up that drastically to bring him in? It seems unlikely at this point, but never say never in the NBA."

Basketball Network: Is DeAndre Ayton for Domantas Sabonis a win-win trade?

Ernesto Solvien writes: "A closer look at the numbers of Sabonis and Ayton tells us both big men’s skills set are not that different from one another. DeAndre is averaging 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds, while Domantas is averaging 18.6 points and 11.9 rebounds. If the deal pushes through, the Suns would get a 2-time All-Star, a willing passer, and a big with a smooth outside touch. Sabonis once connected on 52.9% of his shots from the rainbow country a few seasons ago. Meanwhile, Indiana would get a hardworking center whose ceiling is still wide open. Ayton could form a 1-2 combo with Myles Turner or serve as a franchise cornerstone if the front office decides to trade away both Turner and Sabonis. Ayton would get the money he wants and deserves in Indiana. Currently, Malcolm Brogdon is the highest-paid Pacer with a $21.7 million salary this year, followed by Sabonis, Turner, and Caris LeVert. On the other hand, Sabonis would fit nicely with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in a fast-paced, high-octane offense under coach Monty Williams. It’s clearly a win-win situation for both teams."

Fansided: Suns should pursue Domantas Sabonis in trade

Christopher Giovine writes: "The Suns could be proactive and trade for Sabonis, who might not be the two-way player Ayton is, but Sabonis would be a more affordable option than Ayton. This move seems more like a trade that would occur after seeing how the Suns perform in the playoffs, but with how the Suns mismanaged the Ayton extension, it should perhaps be considered this deadline. Overall, there is going to be a massive market for Domantas Sabonis and the skillset he provides. If the Pacers move Sabonis before the deadline, he could be an impact player heading into the playoffs. Wherever Sabonis lands in a trade, it will probably catapult that team into contention."

Basketball News: Suns a potential landing spot for Domantas Sabonis

Nekias Duncan writes: "The Dallas Mavericks are on the "good on-court fit, 'meh' assets to get it done" list, as are the Portland Trail Blazers (who may need to reset soon anyway) and Phoenix Suns (they aren't giving up Ayton... at least they better not)."

Clutch Points: Suns could trade Jalen Smith in deal for Domantas Sabonis

Jon Conahan writes: "The Indiana Pacers are going to be similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They might not have as many draft picks and as bright as a future as the Thunder have, but they are reportedly going to head towards a rebuilding process. This could be the perfect opportunity for them to get rid of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis but bring in another guy who they feel can help their team win in the future. Smith is obviously nowhere near as good as either Sabonis or Turner, but he is still young and he could be the perfect guy to help with the rebuild. They also have some young guys such as Chris Duarte they are going to need to pair next to somebody in the future."

SB Nation: Domantas Sabonis would be great addition to Suns

It writes: "Domantas Sabonis ($60m/3 years) would be a cool prize to snag. He can play either big position. He scores, rebounds, passes, and defends. Problem is he is a sub-optimal outside shooter to play at PF alongside Ayton, and he is too good not to start. This makes him a potentially really lousy fit because I just do not see him coming off the bench. I love the way this guy plays, but may not be the right trade. Unless one were willing to trade Ayton for him, which would be… weird. Ayton + Smith would be enough salary in the trade. So is Saric + Smith + Nader, which would save the Pacers a lot of money (as would DA + Smith). I love Ayton and would have a really hard time dealing with this trade - but can also imagine CP3 and Sabonis being electric together."

