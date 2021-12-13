Domantas Sabonis on Suns, Kings trade radar

Pacers two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is expected to generate strong interest and is among the attractive players who could be available in a trade. The Suns and Kings have shown interest in recent years, sources said.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

David Hardisty @clutchfans

What’s amazing about Alperen Sengun is he isn’t 7-feet, he doesn’t have much of a vertical and his wingspan isn’t impressive. He just knows how to ball. A lot of similar qualities of a Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/qOjVlLoeli – 12:44 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 24 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 7 AST

✅ 9-13 FG

Sabonis is just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 20p/10r/5a and shoot 75% from the field over a three-game span, joining Charles Barkley (2x) and Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/YtBjSngklY – 10:31 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from December 10:

– Giannis: 41 pts, 17 reb, 15-19 fg

– L. James: 33 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

– K. Durant: 31 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

– D. Fox: 31 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl

– B. Ingram: 26 pts, 5 ast, +28

– D. Sabonis: 24 pts, 10 reb, +23

– J. McGee: 21 pts, 15 reb, 2 blk – 9:26 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis Antetokounmpo turned the MVP mode on while Domantas Sabonis had a commanding performance in a win

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 3:09 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Levert has 26 points, Sabonis 24 and Turner 17, but it’s Brogdon who has scored 7 of his 12 points in the 4th quarter.

That balanced scoring and another awful Mavs 3-pointer shooting night (4-29, 13%) doomed Dallas. – 9:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Without their head coach, the Pacers beat the Mavs 106-93. A dominant 4Q.

LeVert scored 26, Sabonis had 24-10-7. Turner finished with 17 & 10.

After losing 8 of 11, they’ve won three straight this week and have two days between their next game.

Up next: Warriors on Monday. – 9:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers clearly making a point of getting deep into the paint this quarter in order to get Sabonis the ball around the rim. It’s working, but the defense has been weak. Still, after a LeVert 3 to end the frame, Pacers are up 82-80 heading into the 4th. – 8:42 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs down 56-54 at halftime despite shooting 54.8% getting 18 from Doncic and 14 from Porzingis. 2-13 3pt shooting though is the difference as IND has hit 8-23. Turner 12 Sabonis 11 LeVert 10 for Ind. Mavs trying for 4th straight road win. 2nd galf soon @theeagledallas – 8:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mavs close the half strong and eliminate the Pacers 9-point lead. But Myles Turner hits a 3 with just a few second left and the Pacers lead 56-54 at the break. Sabonis, Turner, and LeVert are all in double figures. Porzingis and Doncic combined for 32. – 8:01 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Doncic

IND starters: Duarte, Sabonis, Turner, LeVert, Brogdon

6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:36 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Warriors trading for Sabonis, sitting Curry on Monday then Sabonis going for 37-12-7 against the Pacers in Indiana feels about right. – 5:50 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:

Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and an exploration of the tempered trade market for NBA bigs.

sports.yahoo.com/nba-fact-or-fi… – 2:55 PM

Scott Agness: There’s no obvious choice (between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner) because there’s no obvious deal out there. There’s no significant or far-along dialogue with any teams pacers have made some calls- I’m told other teams have checked in and seen and evaluated the value that the Pacers want back for those guys and even others on the team because I think it’s open season a little bit. I wouldn’t classify it as a fire sale by any means. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021

Scott Agness: Sabonis is not trying to get traded either. He’s not trying to push his way out. He’s good with it here. He likes this team. He likes most of the people around it and playing for Rick Carlisle. He bought a house here over a year ago. He’s now a married man. He has a lot of frequent visitors. So I don’t think he’s looking to get out of here, doesn’t mean he wouldn’t embrace it. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021

Scott Agness: I believe, from what I’ve heard, Sabonis has more trade value. Yes, Turner is a little bit more interchangeable is the word that comes to mind because he can shoot outside. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021