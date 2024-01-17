Domantas Sabonis scores and draws the foul
The new NBA docuseries will be similar to "Quarterback," which featured three NFL quarterbacks in its first season last year.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Cast off in the trade for Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff has emerged as Detroit's unquestioned leader.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
This was bound to happen.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
Jordan Love and the Packers had their way with the Cowboys in a 48-32 win.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Rajaković blasted the officials following the Raptors' one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
With a hug and a pat on the back, Kraft and Belichick divorced.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of tight ends, a position that received a big shot of youth in 2023.