Domantas Sabonis previews Kings’ Play-In game against Warriors; different teams since last meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Tuesday night’s matchup with the Warriors, the winner take all Play-In game setting, the need to remain locked in for a full 48 minutes in hopes to advance, the differences between Sacramento and Golden State since their last meeting and what Jodi Fernandez will bring the Brooklyn Nets as their next head coach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.