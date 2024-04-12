Domantas Sabonis previews crucial matchup with Pelicans, magnitude of Kings’ remaining games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Pelicans, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about moving on from Sacramento’s 1-3 road trip, the focus of trying to get the season’s first win over New Orleans after the 0-4 start in the season’s series, competing against his friend Jonas Valanciunas, not having the pick-and-roll work as well with the absence of Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, as well as the way opponents have made things difficult on him by collapsing on him so much.

