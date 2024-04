Domantas Sabonis on the Kings season coming to an end, falling to Pelicans in Play-In finale 105-98

NEW ORLEANS (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Friday’s season-ending 105-98 loss to the Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament, the disappointment of not making the NBA playoffs, falling to New Orleans six times this season and his mind-set heading into the offseason.

