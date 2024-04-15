Domantas Sabonis on his Kings hosting the Warriors in Tuesday’s ‘win-or-go-home’ Play-In game

Domantas Sabonis on his Kings hosting the Warriors in Tuesday’s ‘win-or-go-home’ Play-In game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 121-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Kings center Domantas talks about turning the attention to the Warriors for Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament game, the Game 7 feel for that game with a win-or-go home scenario and the experience that Sacramento has against Golden State.

The Play-In game between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.