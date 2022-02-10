Domantas Sabonis, Kings' additions usher in new era with win over Timberwolves

Sabonis, Kings' additions usher in new era with win vs. Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's a new era for Kings basketball and so far, it's off to a good start.

A blockbuster six-player trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday on Tuesday shocked the basketball world, and especially Sacramento Kings fans.

The early reaction from around the league was rather negative regarding the Kings' decision to move off Haliburton but the feelings subsided a little bit on Wednesday night after Sacramento's new one-two punch of Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox helped deliver a big 132-119 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center.

In his first action with the Kings, Sabonis scored 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field with 14 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes on the court. Collectively, the Kings tallied 32 assists, which Sacramento's newest big man takes pride in.

Sabonis explains that passing the ball is "where all the fun happens" pic.twitter.com/wM5pZXgsjU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 10, 2022

“I think it’s very important, especially in the league today," Sabonis told reporters after the game. "A lot of teams can guard the first possession, one-stop, two-stops, but if the ball keeps moving it’s hard to stop. I kept telling Justin [Holiday] and Jeremy [Lamb] it’s contagious, let’s just play our game and everyone's going to keep passing the ball. I feel like it showed today, we had 32 assists, it was just a lot of fun out there.”

Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb were thrown into the fire right away Wednesday, just an hour after they found out that they would be active against Minnesota.

Story continues

“Speaking for all of us, it’s been a crazy 36 hours since we found out," Sabonis said. "Traveling, this morning MRI’s, getting our blood taken. Then to the last second, I think it was 10 minutes before 6 p.m. where we knew we could play today and we just had to come out and go out there and have fun.”

Deploying three new players in a completely different NBA system than they're used to is never easy, but interim coach Alvin Gentry understands there will need to be an adjustment on both sides in order for it to work.

“I don’t think you can plug guys into a system, I think you have to make the adjustment to the players that we have," Gentry said postgame. "There’s some things that we’ll change, obviously, and there’s a lot of things that we don’t have to change because I think they can adjust to that.”

All three of Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb felt accepted by their new teammates right away, a positive sign encompassing what appears to be a new era of Kings basketball.

“The thing that surprised me was how quickly they accepted us," Holiday said. "For us to barely know 10 minutes before we had to go out there and workout that we were going to play, the way they accepted us and how well of a team game we played, I think that surprised me a little bit. Because it is tough to try and get things rolling when everything is new.”

"Today we had no idea how to play with each other, but we found a way to do it," Lamb added. "I think that’s very encouraging, the more we play together the more we’ll get to know each other, know each other’s game, know different people’s spots. Today I had a lot of fun with my new teammates and also my old teammates."

Sabonis feels like he has found a home in Sacramento ðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/TQBgVQ3RGE — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 10, 2022

A big reason why the Kings pursued Sabonis so heavily -- and why they were willing to give up an exciting, young talent in Haliburton -- was the potential pairing with Fox, who will benefit from having someone of Sabonis' ability inside.

“We’re usually a team that's playing out on the perimeter, we didn’t throw the ball inside very much, but we have a guy now that we feel comfortable throwing it into," Gentry said of Sabonis' physicality inside. "The big thing is, that he’s a really good passer, he’ll get better at that as our guys learn him more and what the passing angles and things like that.”

“He’s been great, he’s been very welcoming since the beginning," Sabonis said of Fox. "We’re working on our chemistry, it showed a little bit. I’m excited, he suits me a lot, I suit him a lot. Every game is going to get easier and easier so I’m excited for this.

"I’m just trying to find chemistry with every player, get to know what they like… getting that chemistry with Fox on backdoors and Harrison Barnes, knowing what he likes. Every game is going to get easier and easier.”

Despite an abysmal season thus far, the fans at Golden 1 Center welcomed the Kings' newest additions with open arms, creating a raucous environment that immediately left an impression on each of the new players.

The energy was CRAZY in Golden 1 tonight ðŸ‘



Kings Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/waN2ZHPpSy pic.twitter.com/plKRVfKQGP — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 10, 2022

“To me, that was like one of the old ARCO [Arena] crowds," Gentry told reporters. "I thought the fans were unbelievable, I thought they were very much into the game, I thought they gave us a lift when we really needed it, but it felt like one of the crowds you would have at ARCO the way they supported the guys.”

The records for both the Pacers (19-37) and the Kings (21-36) are very similar, as each team was headed in the wrong direction. Despite coming to a struggling team from a struggling team, the change of scenery can provide a boost for everyone involved.

“Being in a season that's 82 games you can get down on yourself, you can get upset, depressed sometimes," Lamb said. "Just being able to come, have new life and have new energy, it really picks you up. Even though this team has been struggling, there’s a lot of talent on the team. Sometimes your record doesn’t show how good you actually are.”

Where the Kings go from here remains to be seen. It's just one game, there is still a lot left to prove. What's clear is that the organization is headed in a new direction both fundamentally and personnel-wise and so far, so good.

With the NBA trade deadline Thursday afternoon, the roster might continue to change even more. But whoever takes the court for Sacramento from here on out, will certainly need to rise to the occasion.