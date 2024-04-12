Domantas Sabonis on the Kings 135-123 loss to the Pelicans; Sacramento now Play-In Tournament bound

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the disappointment of dropping Thursday’s game to the Pelicans 135-123, getting swept by New Orleans in the season series, having to claw back from a 23 point deficit, Sacramento now being locked into the Play-In Tournament and needing to close out the two remaining games of the regular season in winning fashion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.