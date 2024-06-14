Domantas Sabonis to honor Hall-of-Fame father Arvydas by wearing No. 11 with Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Domantas Sabonis felt that a much-needed change was in order before tipping-off the next NBA season in the Fall.

After donning the No. 10 on his Kings jersey since arriving in the Capital City back in 2022 following a trade from Indiana, the 28-year-old center is changing his jersey number. Sabonis will wear No. 11, the same number he wore previously during his five seasons with the Pacers.

Sabonis is choosing to return to his old jersey number to honor his Hall-of-Fame father, Arvydas Sabonis, an international superstar from Lithuania, who wore No. 11 throughout his stellar career, which included seven seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The number means so much to Domas that he and his wife Shashana even named their daughter Eleven Rose Sabonis, who was born almost one year ago appropriately on July 11.

“I grew up playing basketball because of him, I fell in love with the game because of him,” Sabonis said to FOX40 about his father. “It feels right. I’m excited. My daughter’s name is Eleven, it’s a tribute to her too, I’ll be wearing (it for) her as well. It’s just a really exciting time for my family and how much this means to all of us.”

The No. 11 is retired by the Kings and hanging in the rafters of Golden 1 Center to honor franchise legend Bob Davies, the Hall-of-Fame guard from Seton Hall, who played with the organization when it was located in Rochester as part of the National Basketball League.

Then known as the Royals, Davies played with Rochester from 1945 to 1955. He was a four-time All-Star and led the Royals to a championship in 1951. He passed away in 1990 at the age of 70.

The children of Davies gave their blessing to allow Sabonis to wear their father’s retired number to begin the next season.

“My siblings and I are so proud of our father and everything he accomplished throughout his legendary NBA career,” said Bob Davies’ daughter Camy Davies Keck in a statement released by the Kings on Friday morning. “He was a great influence on our family as well as many young aspiring athletes. He was definitely a man of true character.”

“Given the Sabonis family’s special connection to number 11, we thought it was fitting to share our dad’s number with Domantas and wish him much success. We are thankful to the Kings organization and fans for their continued support.”

Sabonis also looks at the jersey change as an opportunity to honor Davies and shine a light on his impact on the organization. He met his family this past season during a game in Orlando where he explained to them how much that number meant to him.

“I’m excited we’re going to bring awareness back to Bob Davies and everything he did, and I think it’s really cool for both families…I’m excited to have this number back,” Sabonis said.

The Kings fell short of the playoffs this past season, finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 46-36. They would beat the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Play-In Tournament back in April but would be eliminated from the postseason two days later in New Orleans, after falling to the Pelicans for the sixth time in the season series.

Individually, Sabonis enjoyed a monster year. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team for the second straight season, despite not being selected for the All-Star game. He led the league in double-doubles and won the rebounding title for the second straight season. His 26 triple-doubles were tied for the seventh-most in a single season in NBA history.

Sabonis notched 77 double-doubles overall, including 61 in consecutive games, which not only set a single-season franchise record but also was the league’s longest streak since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976-77.

“Making All-NBA again, at least for me personally, is a bigger achievement than the All-Star Game,” Sabonis told FOX40 from Spain, as he gets ready to compete for the Lithuanian National Team. “It’s an all-season award and shows how hard you’ve worked or played good throughout the season. To get the recognition from everyone is pretty cool.”

“(It) sucks we didn’t have the season we wanted and if anything, it only motivates me to put my team in a better position for next season.”

Last summer, the Kings signed the three-time All-Star to a five-year, $217 million contract keeping him in Sacramento as one of the faces of the franchise. Sabonis acknowledged the agreement on a new contract extension coming two weeks ago between head coach Mike Brown and the Kings organization that will run through the 2026-27 season.

“We just all want to keep building, getting better and bringing Sac what it deserves,” Sabonis said. “Yeah, everyone’s super excited. We’ll be relaxed now (because) all of the main pieces are here for a long time to stay, so now we just need to build it all together.”

One of those main pieces, he hopes will be Malik Monk. Sabonis echoed his comments two months ago in his exit interview, where he said he’s doing all he can to influence Monk, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, to remain in Sacramento.

“He knows if he doesn’t re-sign, dude, I do not want to see him; he knows better, I’ll be the first one to call him,” Sabonis said with a laugh. “He knows. I’m pretty annoying, I’ve been annoying him all season about this, so we’ll see if it works.”

For now, Sabonis will remain in Spain where he will help Lithuania’s push for the Summer Olympics in Paris. He was unable to play in the FIBA World Cup last season due to a right thumb injury suffered during the NBA season.

Lithuania will have to qualify for the Olympics by winning their group stage. The qualifying tournament will begin on July 2 in Puerto Rico, where they are grouped with Ivory Coast and Mexico. Should Lithuania advance, they will play the winner of the group consisting of Bahrain, Italy and Puerto Rico.

“It’s a tough group,” Sabonis said. “It would mean a lot to me to help the team (and) the country be back in the Olympics. We made it every year apart from the Tokyo Olympics (in 2020) so it would be really cool to put our country back where it needs to be.”

And just as he has with every Lithuanian National Team that he’s suited up for over the years – Sabonis will proudly wear No. 11.

