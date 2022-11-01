Domantas Sabonis with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/31/2022
Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/31/2022
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades the Spartans' offense, defense, special teams and coaching after their game at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
The Lakers finally get their first win of the season under first-year coach Darvin Ham. Here are three takeaways from the victory Sunday night.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Rain has altered the World Series schedule in Philadelphia. Again.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
"Stanford Hates Fun."
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team.”
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
After Kyrie Irving's combative press conference, will the Nets take further action?
A psychologist who has worked with the San Antonio Spurs will speak out this week regarding allegations she and others have made against former Spurs guard Joshua Primo, the woman's attorney said Monday. Attorney Tony Buzbee said in a press release that his client, psychologist Hillary Cauthen, will speak at a news conference in Houston on Thursday. Cauthen, who has served as a performance psychologist for the team, will make a statement and answer questions, according to the release.
The display is an apparent response to Irving, who recently promoted an antisemitic movie on his Twitter account.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.
After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken. According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.' "When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read.
After a 0-5 run, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally won their first game of the season, beating...