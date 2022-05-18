Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard's priceless reaction to Kings' lottery pick

Sabonis' priceless reaction after Kings' draft lottery luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis’ face represented all Kings fans at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Sacramento found some luck on Tuesday night as the Kings, who originally were slotted to land the No. 7 pick, moved up three spots and ended up with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

And Sabonis’ reaction said it all.

As the Portland Trail Blazers were announced at No. 7, Damian Lillard looked down in disappointment as Sabonis … well, didn’t.

Instead, a grin from cheek to cheek took over Sabonis’ face as he couldn’t contain his excitement with the lucky selection.

The smile on Sabonisâ€™ face when the Kings moved up in the draft lottery ðŸ˜„ pic.twitter.com/Trwcosi4dr — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, as expected, Lillard’s let-down face went viral on social media.

Sabonis, who landed in Sactown at the trade deadline in February, was the face of the Kings in the draft lottery in Chicago. Sabonis averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games with the Kings.

He is the new face of the franchise. Sabonis and young guard De’Aaron Fox, also known as “The Fox and the Ox,” is the freshest duo in the 916.

But Sacramento’s new focus will be to bring another young addition to its roster in hopes of snapping the Kings’ NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.