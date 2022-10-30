Domantas Sabonis has bittersweet experience in Kings' first win of season

Why Kings' first win of season was bittersweet for Sabonis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Kings won their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Saturday, Domantas Sabonis wasn’t on the floor with his team.

Instead, he had to watch the victory from the bench after fouling out in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 119-113 win over the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center.

Still, he’s just happy the team managed to pull off the dub.

“It's hard,” Sabonis said while joining Morgan Ragan and Kenny Thomas on set of NBC Sports California’s “Kings Postgame Live” after the game. “Especially in this arena with these fans. First win, you want to be out there. That’s why you work all summer on your game to be out here for these moments.

"But I'm just happy we won, that’s the best part of it.”

The 6-foot-11 big man picked up his sixth foul late in the final quarter on a questionable call. Miami’s Bam Adebayo drove to the basket and it looked like Sabonis simply was playing good defense.

The shot didn’t go in. Sabonis fought with Kyle Lowry for the rebound and was able to grab the ball. But a late whistle gave him his sixth and final foul before being booted off the court.

Sabonis picked up his fifth foul on this play pic.twitter.com/6w3ktQCVnF — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 29, 2022

Sabonis fouled out of the game on this play.



Thoughts Kings fans? pic.twitter.com/SMgxULFgvJ — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 30, 2022

Not only was Sabonis understandably frustrated, but he also appeared to be really confused. It’s worth noting the last two foul calls against him were debatable, but like he said, he's just happy the Kings won.

Story continues

"It feels great," Sabonis said. "A great team, a contender in the East and the NBA and for us to come out and pull it off -- we knew after halftime that they were going to come bring it. We were poised and we finished the game. That’s all we can ask for."

Sacramento had a dominant start in the first half, outscoring the Heat 71-49 after two quarters. They only scored 19 third-quarter points, though, and let the lead slip to two points in the fourth quarter.

But the Kings hung on.

Sabonis had 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. With a little bit of a rough start offensively for Sabonis this season, he showed exactly why Sacramento traded for him last season.

“Guys were just finding me and I was trying to finish," Sabonis said. "I was trying to pick my spots. I feel like everyone is being more aggressive. When the big went up, I just found my spot and tried to be available.

"I do my job every game, and when my teammates find me I try to finish. I'm just going to keep trusting the process, doing everything coach wants me to do, he’s trying to put everyone in our right positions and go out there and execute."

Sabonis and the Kings can only hope their win produces momentum that will carry over into Monday night's clash against the Charlotte Hornets.