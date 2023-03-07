Why Sabonis believes 'tough' win over Pels helps Kings' playoff push originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings' five-game winning streak ended Saturday, but they quickly responded just two days later with a dominant 128-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings didn't let their disappointing 138-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves turn into a losing streak. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help lead the way for a win that the big man believes will help Sacramento in the future.

"A tough game. It's always a tough game against the Pelicans, but today we came out winning, and it will help us a lot," Sabonis told Telemundo 33's Daniel Ramirez in a Spanish language on-court interview after the game.

While Sabonis had a heavy hand in the Kings' triumph, he credited Sacramento's offensive options for the onslaught against New Orleans.

"In attack, we have many things," Sabonis told Ramirez. "We have shooters. ... We can put the ball in the basket. But we have to be better on defense for the playoffs. There, everything will be harder, and you have to prepare. We have 18 games left, and [for] every game, we have to be better."

The Kings can use this final stretch as preparation for what they'd face in the playoffs. Coach Mike Brown's squad will face plenty of teams fighting for playoff positioning or a play-in tournament spot.

Sacramento (38-26) currently is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and sits half a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 spot. All eyes are on the team that wants to end a 16-year playoff drought, which now appears to be a matter of if, not when.