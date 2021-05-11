Breaking News:

Russell Westbrook passes Oscar Robertson to set NBA's all-time triple double record.

Domantas Sabonis with an assist vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with an assist vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/10/2021

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'Rory McIlroy can be very dangerous when he feels comfortable'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”

  • Westbrook breaks Robinson's NBA triple-double record

    ATLANTA (AP) Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974. The 32-year-old Westbrook, in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards, reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 left in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook began the night averaging 11.5 assists, tops in the NBA and the only player in double digits.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns trade possibilities with Jon Krawczynski and Michael Scotto

    Karl-Anthony Towns trade possibilities and Alex Rodriguez's impact on the Timberwolves with Jon Krawczynski and Michael Scotto on HoopsHype.

  • Dana White: Donald Cerrone to get another UFC fight, but it’s must-win

    It'll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone's UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.

  • Report: LeBron James targeting Tuesday return to Lakers lineup after sore ankle

    James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide one step closer to the play-in tournament

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.

  • NBA fines Pelicans' Griffin $50,000 for Zion comments

    NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.

  • NFL Team Preview: 2021 Patriots rank dead-last in fantasy football appeal

    For our 2021 team preview series we're counting down from the least fantasy relevant squad all the way to No. 1. Starting things off, in unfamiliar territory, are the 32nd-ranked Patriots.

  • Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test. Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s premier race. Baffert is appealing the positive test and part of the original sample will be re-tested.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

    Check out our early 2021 fantasy football draft rankings for every quarterback!

  • Olympics-Basketballer Cambage says 'I'm in' for Tokyo after race furore

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Basketballer Liz Cambage has confirmed she will play at the Tokyo Games, backtracking on a threat to boycott the showpiece over a lack of racial diversity in Australia's Olympic photo-shoots. Cambage, who was born to a Nigerian father, took umbrage with pictures of Australia's Olympic athletes on social media last week, saying people of colour had been marginalised and she would "sit this one out" until the situation changed. But in an expletive-laden series of video clips on her Instagram account, Cambage said she was in for her third Olympics after London and Rio.

  • UFC on ESPN 24 bonuses: Gregor Gillespie gets $100,000 because Diego Ferreira missed weight

    The UFC handed out $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 24 on Saturday – and one fighter double-dipped thanks to his opponent's weight miss.

  • Jake Paul swiped Floyd Mayweather's cap and this is only going to get worse

    As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.

  • Giga Chikadze says he’ll be a backup at UFC 262 for featherweight or lightweight

    Giga Chikadze is ready to step in if any of the fights at featherweight or lightweight fall through at UFC 262.

  • Fact or Fiction: Messy All-NBA selections, Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson and a Cade Cunningham coin flip

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Naomi Osaka 'not really sure' Tokyo Olympics should go ahead

    The Tokyo Olympics suffered an unexpected blow on Monday when Naomi Osaka – the Japanese tennis champion who could emerge as the face of these Games – admitted that she was “not really sure” whether they should go ahead. After recent polls had suggested that 60 per cent of Japan’s population would like to see the Olympics cancelled, this was another reminder of how controversial these pandemic Games have become. Osaka was speaking to the BBC in Rome, where she is playing her second clay-court event of the season. “I'm an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics," she said. "But as a human, I would say we're in a pandemic, and if people aren't healthy, and if they're not feeling safe, then it's definitely a really big cause for concern.” When the BBC’s Russell Fuller asked Osaka if it would be appropriate for Tokyo to stage the Games, she replied: "To be honest, I'm not really sure.” Osaka is ranked No2 in the world, but on the hard courts that will be used for the Olympic tennis event, she would surely start as favourite. She has won four of the last six hard-court majors, while world No1 Ashleigh Barty has never reached a major final on the surface. As for how she would feel if there were no fans present in Tokyo – which seems a highly plausible scenario – Osaka said “I've never played an Olympic event, so it's not like I would have anything to compare it to. "I would feel, of course, definitely a bit sad, but at the end of the day, it's an honour to play in the Olympics in the first place and if that's what keeps people healthy, then I'm up for it.” Osaka’s concerns about the Olympics were echoed in Rome by other leading players, prompting speculation that there could be a low turn-out rate in the tennis event. The big names in this year-round sport will find it less traumatic to skip Tokyo than a Greco-Roman wrestler, say, for whom the Games would represent the best chance of reaching a wide audience. Indeed, the other high-profile Japanese player – former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori – also expressed doubts. “I don't think it's easy,” he said, “especially [with] what's happening right now in Japan. It's not doing good. I think they should really hold [off from making decisions] right now. “If you think only about athletes, if you can make good bubble, maybe you can do it,” Nishikori added. “But there is some risk too. What's [going to] happen if there is hundred cases in the Village or can be thousands. The corona, it's been spread very easy. So I will say same as Naomi: you have to discuss how you can play really safely.” A similar question was directed to Serena Williams, who is due to make her playing return this week in Rome after a four-month break. Asked on Monday whether she would go to Tokyo if she wasn’t allowed to take her daughter Alexis Olympia with her, Williams replied “I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. We're best friends. “I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo,” Williams added, “because it was supposed to be last year and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about. So I have really been taking it one day at a time, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.” Djokovic impressed by Murray in training hit By Simon Briggs Novak Djokovic, the world No1, admitted to experiencing flashbacks on Monday after a practice session with the double Olympic champion Andy Murray at Rome’s picturesque Foro Italico. Born just a fortnight apart in 1987, these two had spent more than a decade doing battle on the world’s most famous courts. Until Murray’s hip blew up four years ago and their trajectories diverged dramatically. Djokovic has since added another six majors to his tally. Murray, on the other hand, has won only 21 tour-level matches since the summer of 2017. He is still determined to reboot his career, however, and Djokovic offered him some cautious encouragement on Monday. “I thought he played very well on the court,” Djokovic said. “He moves well, considering it’s clay which is not the best surface for his hips. But considering what he has been through lately, it seems like he’s been feeling well on the court. “I haven’t seen him in a while,” Djokovic added, “and it was great to hit with him. We had a nice chat and a few laughs. It brought back the old times when we spent a lot of time on court together, whether it was training or playing against each other.” If Murray is not participating in the Rome Masters this week, that is because he does not feel quite ready, having barely played a competitive match all season. It is not his metal hip that is responsible – or, at least, not exclusively. He contracted Covid-19 in January and then picked up a mysterious groin injury on the eve of March’s Miami Open. Now, he intends to enter one of the lower-level ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, before moving on to Paris for the French Open. It is not yet clear whether he will have to go through qualifying at Roland Garros, or whether he will be granted a wild card into the main draw. The organisers say they want to see him play before making a decision. In Murray’s absence, Dan Evans has been the British No 1 since October 2019. Evans’s six clay-court wins over the last month must have boosted his confidence, but he was below his best on Monday – and extremely grouchy – as he went down 6-3, 6-2 to American Taylor Fritz in the first round of Rome. Evans obliterated his racket after losing five games in a row to end the first set, and he directed a stream of invective towards his support camp in the early stages of the second.

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 5

    It didn't take long for Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill to get a new date.

  • PIT BOX: Whelen Modified Tour Set To Sizzle Copy

    It’s an entirely different half-mile format for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this weekend. After opening the season at Martinsville Speedway, and being subjected to the long straightaways and tight turns of the Virginia track, the tour returns to one of its most hallowed venues for the 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler (5 […]

  • Golf-Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort

    Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to sit out the May 13-16 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned. Johnson has competed twice on the PGA Tour since his unsuccessful Masters title defence, earning a share of 13th place at the following week's RBC Heritage followed by a tie for 48th at the Valspar Championship. The PGA Championship, which is the year's second major, is May 20-23 in Johnson's native South Carolina at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.