Domani Jackson transfers to Alabama football: 247 ranking, more to know of cornerback commit

The early signing period may be over, but Nick Saban is still finding five star-caliber talent for Alabama's 2024 roster.

The latest such addition came in the form of USC transfer cornerback Domani Jackson, who committed to the Crimson Tide over Michigan on Friday. Video emerged on Thursday of Jackson attending No. 4 Alabama's practice ahead of Monday's Rose Bowl Game vs. the Wolverines.

Jackson not only was considered one of the top prospects of the 2022 recruiting class, but also one of the top players of the transfer portal. Considering Alabama could lose starting corners Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the 2024 NFL Draft, the addition of Jackson could be a huge addition to the Crimson Tide's secondary next season.

Here's what you need to know about Jackson.

Domani Jackson 247 ranking

Jackson is considered the No. 25 overall player in 247Sports' 2024 transfer portal rankings, as well as the No. 3 cornerback. He transfers to Alabama after two seasons at USC, to whom he committed over the Crimson Tide in 2022 due to his connection with coach Donte Williams (who has since left the Trojans to coach at Georgia).

As a recruit coming out of Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California), Jackson was considered the No. 5 overall recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the No. 2 corner in the class and the top-rated player from the state of California.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Domani Jackson stats

Jackson played in seven games as a true freshman in 2022, logging two tackles and a pass break-up. He has played considerably more as a sophomore, logging snaps in 11 games and totaling 33 tackles and three pass break-ups.

Alabama transfer portal rankings

Alabama ranks 47th in the transfer portal rankings, having only two transfer commitments. But both of were highly sought after both in the portal and out of high school: The first was former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton, and the second was Jackson.

With Jackson's commitment, the Crimson Tide has now added two former five-star players from the 2022 class; Overton was considered the No. 14 player in the 2022 class, the No. 4 lineman and the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia.

