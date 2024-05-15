Domani Jackson talks about USC, Alabama, Mater Dei and more

Former USC Trojan defensive back Domani Jackson shared thoughts about his process and his football journey. He told “Winner Circle Athletics” what it really looks like to get held back in eighth grade, dominate in high school at Mater Dei, be a two-sport athlete, and then continue along his long and winding path. Jackson missed a season during the COVID pandemic, got multiple offers, went to USC, and transferred from USC to Alabama. He went through a lot of adversity and is attempting to become a successful college athlete.

Jackson started 11 games for the Trojans this season after playing largely on special teams as a true freshman in 2022. He finished the 2023 campaign with 33 total tackles and three pass deflections.

Jackson now fills a huge void for Alabama with the departures of cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the 2024 NFL draft. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact Jackson can make for new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

