Domani Jackson, recruited by Alabama and Michigan along with USC, makes big choice before Rose Bowl

Domani Jackson transferring from USC to Alabama would be interesting, and a big story, in any set of circumstances. The news is especially interesting given this particular collection of circumstances at the end of 2023.

Domani Jackson was recruited by Alabama and Michigan in addition to USC. The Trojans won his recruitment, but after Jackson transferred, Bama and Michigan were natural first options for the cornerback who was looking for a fresh start.

Jackson’s decision to go to Bama — and not Michigan — comes just a few days before Alabama faces Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.

“With Alabama likely losing multiple starters in the secondary, Jackson could earn a starting role by the time the 2024-2025 season kicks off. Jackson adds experience and potential to a young, cornerback room.

“Jackson will join fellow Texas A&M defensive line transfer Lebbeus “LT” Overton. The two make up the Crimson Tide’s transfer portal class at the moment. The Crimson Tide will likely continue to pursue several transfers in the forseeable future. Jackson and Overton are a very good start, however.”

