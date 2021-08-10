Dom Smith makes his Mets debut in 2017 | Time Machine Tuesday

Time Machine Tuesday takes a trip back to August 2017, when Dom Smith made his major league debut with the Mets. Dom wore number 22, played first base, and collected his first big league hit on his first night in the big leagues. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp