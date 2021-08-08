Dom Nuñez's two-run homer
Dom Nuñez launches a two-run moonshot to deep right field as the Rockies extend their lead to 5-1 in the 2nd inning
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Zack Wheeler was a man on a mission Sunday, paying a fitting tribute to Roy Halladay with a dominant, efficient shutout on the day Halladay's No. 34 was retired. By Corey Seidman
Here's when Chris Sale will return to the Red Sox' rotation after a two-year hiatus due to Tommy John surgery.
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Trea Turner helped the Dodgers get on the board early, and Chris Taylor's eighth-inning double lifted them to a 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday night.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Gabe Kapler had to use every reliver in his bullpen to escape Milwaukee with an improbable win Saturday night.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
Could you even imagine ...
What now for the Detroit Tigers with a series in Baltimore coming up, Niko Goodrum's return and news of Jonathan Schoop's extension?
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.