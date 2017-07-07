Dom Dwyer and five breakout USA players to watch at the Gold Cup

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup isn't just about the big golden trophy on the line. It means very different things to each of the 12 teams set to take part in the competition, which kicks off Friday.

For Mexico, it's a chance to ease the disappointment of the Confederations Cup while seeing if some younger prospects are ready to emerge. For Costa Rica, it signals a clear opportunity to win a major competition for the first time. For Panama, it's time to integrate a new generation after spending the last dozen years leaning on the same nucleus of talent.

Then you have the U.S., which doesn't come into the tournament with the same pressures being faced by Mexico or the same need for some silverware Costa Rica has. No, for the Americans, this Gold Cup is about injecting some fresh options into the talent pool and finding a crop of players not only capable of helping in World Cup qualifying, but potentially down the road in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Bruce Arena's revival of the U.S. World Cup qualifying campaign has given him the luxury of going into the Gold Cup with the ability to experiment and to test out some players who have either never played for the U.S. in official competition, or who haven't done so in some time. The recent friendly win against Ghana featured several of these new faces, and the mixture of talent produced a very promising display, albeit in a friendly against a below-strength Ghanaian side.

What should be at the top of Arena's agenda at this Gold Cup is rejuvenating the U.S. midfield depth chart. Kyle Beckerman has faded out of sight, as you would expect from someone in their mid-30s, while Jermaine Jones is finding it tougher and tougher to stay healthy as a 35-year-old. His bold proclamations of believing he's still the best the U.S. talent pool has at his position are admirable, but the reality is Arena needs to find younger options in order to avoid having to rely on Jones.

That isn't to say there isn't a place for any new options in their 30s. Dax McCarty turned 30 in April, but is very much a player who could play his way into the void left by Beckerman's exit and Jones' looming departure.

"I've followed (McCarty) for years. He's a good player. When I was in MLS I always tried to get him in trades, was never successful at it," Arena said. "I just think he's a really good player, a team player, a good experienced player at this point in his career, a good communicator on the field, very respected by his teammates, and knows how to do his job. And I think that's critically important."

Then you have the attacking midfield position, where Sacha Kljestan has regressed and Benny Feilhaber failed to grab hold of the opportunity Arena gave him. Lee Nguyen doesn't appear to be in Arena's plans. It likely isn't a coincidence that all three of those midfielders are 30 or older, and with Arena already likely to carry 34-year-old Clint Dempsey to the World Cup, he probably would prefer to avoid bringing a midfield stacked with 30-somethings to Russia.

Luckily for Arena, there is talent on the horizon, younger options who look promising, and who will have this Gold Cup to impress him and earn future opportunities to fill the void being left by an aging generation of previous options.

