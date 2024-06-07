Dom DiSandro's new title won't circumvent the rule that knocked him off the sideline last year

Dom DiSandro has a new title. The new title does not translate to new access to the field or new abilities to interact with opposing players.

DiSandro has added "gameday coaching operations" to his prior titles — senior advisor to the General Manager and chief security officer. Some have interpreted this enhancement to reflect an effort by the Eagles to insulate DiSandro from the discipline he received as a result of his actions during the Week 13 loss to the 49ers.

In that situation, DiSandro (who was banished from the sideline for the rest of the regular season) involved himself in an altercation and made contact with a 49ers player. His new title will not give him license to do that.

The Eagles characterized the interpretation as speculation, and they've explained that they have not told any media members that DiSandro's new title gives him new access or rights.

The memo sent to all teams on September 13, 2023 said this: "Non-player personnel of a club (e.g., management personnel, coaches, trainers, equipment personnel) are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League. Violations before or during the game may also result in disqualification. Any violations at the game site on the day of the game, including postgame, may result in discipline by the Commissioner. Penalty: Loss of 15 yards."

On December 6, 2023 (after the DiSandro incident), the league said this in another memo: The Playing Rules of the National Football League, and our Game Operations Policies, clearly prohibit non-player personnel — coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers, or others — from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials, or others involved in a game. If an altercation occurs, club personnel are to allow the coaches and game officials to manage the situation, with the officials assessing appropriate penalties, with assistance from the League Office as needed. Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club’s player(s) or other personnel."

So, no, the new title changes nothing. If DiSandro makes "unnecessary physical contact with or [directs] abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League," he'll face another banishment from the sideline. If anything, his history and the higher position of trust and responsibility that his new title reflects could make the next punishment even worse.