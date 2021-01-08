Longtime NFL coach Dom Capers will have to go somewhere else if he wants to keep his coaching career going.

Capers, who had been the Vikings’ senior defensive assistant, will not be back in 2021, the team announced today.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the 2020 Vikings’ defense was the worst he ever coached, so it’s unsurprising that some of his defensive assistants are losing their jobs.

The 70-year-old Capers spent four years as head coach of the Panthers and four more as head coach of the Texans. He’s also been a defensive coordinator in Pittsburgh and Green Bay among several other stops.

The Vikings also announced that Director of Competition Development Mark Uyeyama’s contract will expire and not be renewed.

Dom Capers out in Minnesota originally appeared on Pro Football Talk