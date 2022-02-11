Dom Capers is expected to join Broncos as senior defensive assistant

The Broncos are adding some heavy experience to their coaching staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Denver is expected to hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.

Capers, who was the first head coach of both the expansion Panthers and Texans, was also the longtime Packers defensive coordinator from 2009-2017.

For the last few seasons, he’s bounced around as a senior defensive assistant. He served in the role for the Jaguars in 2019, the Vikings in 2020, and the Lions in 2021.

Capers, 71, will work alongside expected defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Currently the Rams’ secondary coach/passing game coordinator, Evero is set to join the Broncos after Super Bowl LVI.

