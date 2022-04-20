Dom Amore: Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe not in a rush to get to New York, but he plays like it

Derek Dietrich, a major-league veteran of eight seasons, arrived in Hartford Tuesday for a chance to fight his way back and continue his career. He spotted all the cameras trained on the batting cage.

“More cameras than I had in Miami,” said Dietrich, who just signed with the Yankees and reported to the Somerset Patriots. “The kid’s good.”

The kid, Anthony Volpe, is considered the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees’ organization and the cameras will be following him all summer.

“It’s not something I’m used to, or that you ever think you’re going to get,” Volpe said Tuesday before playing for Somerset against the Yard Goats in the first of a six-game series at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. “But it’s part of it, and it’s pretty cool. You’ve got to take a step back and think, ‘I’m only in Double A,’ but it’s pretty cool.”

It’s pretty cool to be Anthony Volpe right now, and it’s hard to catch him on the field without a sheepish smile, even when he’s picking up routine grounders. He plays his home games a few miles from the New Jersey house in which he grew up. He wears No. 7, because his grandfather’s favorite player was Mickey Mantle. His father’s favorite was Thurman Munson and Anthony, who turns 21 on April 28, imagined he’s be a tongue-tied fanboy if he were to meet his idol, Derek Jeter, whose shortstop position he may one day fill in New York. A Yankee kid from a Yankee family in Jersey, the organization’s ‘it’ kid — imagine the joy, and imagine the pressure to succeed.

“There’s a lot of outside talk and outside perception,” Volpe said. “But I hold myself to a very high standard, that’s why I train so hard and work so hard. I like to think the pressure I put on myself is because what I do myself, and the standard I hold myself to. I’m not really concerned with what other people say or what other people do because I can’t control that.”

Volpe was the Yankees’ first-round pick out of Delbarton School in 2019, passing up Vanderbilt to sign for $2.7 million. His first year in the low minors was inauspicious, he hit .215 in rookie ball. The 2020 season was lost to COVID, and Volpe would find himself sitting down to dinner at 7 p.m. and feeling sad and frustrated that he wasn’t playing ball. But he used the time to get stronger, fill out to 5 feet 11, 180 pounds, and last season, splitting between Class A Tampa and advanced Class A Hudson Valley, he hit .294 with 27 homers, 86 RBI and 33 steals.

Story continues

“We knew that he was special, we knew there was a lot in there,” said Mario Garza, the Yankees’ coordinator of player development who is filling in as Somerset manager this week. “But yes, I was personally surprised that it came out that quickly.”

Volpe’s monster season may have changed the course of things for the Yankees. With Volpe and Oswald Peraza, who is in Triple A, rising quickly, they bypassed on a free agent shortstop pool that included Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Corey Seager, among others.

“I’ve said all along, I don’t want anything to be promised or to read too much into anything like that,” Volpe said. “I would be doing my teammates a disservice if I were thinking about anything like that.”

The Yankees decided a half season at each Class A rung was enough and sent Volpe to Double A, where he is one of the youngest players in the Eastern League. He started slow, was 0-for-12 in front of the Somerset crowd at one point, but cracked a grand slam on Sunday before the Patriots packed for Hartford.

“He attacks his job the right way every day,” Garza said. “He’s just a special person off the field as well. I know that he gets his work in and prepares himself well, so I don’t think a whole lot is going to change for a guy like him. I fully expect him to be just fine.”

At Somerset, Volpe is surrounded by players three or four years older, but they gravitate toward him on the field, in the clubhouse. “He has that X factor,” Garza has noticed.

Talent and exuberance attracts collectors, who line up on the sidewalk to get Volpe’s autograph on his way into the ballpark. He attracts knowledgeable fans who will make their way to Dunkin’ Donuts Park this week to see what the kid is all about, and reporters who shiver around the batting cage to get their interview minutes.

The ones who make it out of Double A are the ones who don’t tire of all the fuss, but are bemused by it, think the whole scene is actually pretty cool.

“It’s a journey and I’m not in any rush to be anywhere,” Volpe said. “I’m just really happy to be here and be playing. Just get better every single day, regardless of any results. A little over a year ago we were in COVID and we weren’t able to play at all. So any day we can come here and show up and play baseball, it’s just a ton of fun. As for any sort of outside pressure, it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s just a blast to be out here, and that really outshines everything else.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com