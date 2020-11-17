Home sweet RV: Zach Sieler won't change living situation after signing 3-year deal with Dolphins

Zach Sieler, a former seventh-round draft pick who has a side hustle hunting alligators, signed a three-year extension with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. But that won’t change his living arrangements.

The defensive tackle intends to keep living in an RV motorhome that he moves around every few months.

Sieler finds no need for a house

The financials of Sieler’s three-year deal were not disclosed. Per Spotrac, he’s set to make $750,000 in 2020 on the two-year contract he signed when the Dolphins got him off waivers last December.

He certainly makes enough money for a decent apartment or house, but it’s not the lifestyle he wants. Via the Palm Beach Post:

“Of course,” Sieler said. “I enjoy it. For me, it's easy. It's simple. Most of my time is with the facility anyways. So I don't see any point in anything else for now.”

Sieler, 25, explained the RV situation to reporters in October. He said he moves it around fairly often, hitting up “campgrounds, little RV parks, find a nice spot and set up there for a few months.” Since most people in RVs are on vacation, he has new neighbors often and not everyone recognizes he’s become a star defensive player for the Dolphins.

Aligator hunting outfitter business owned by NFL player

He considers his home base Clay Gully Outfitters, a hunting a fishing ranch in Central Florida near Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. Sieler founded the company and helps lead guided tours for alligators, hogs and turkeys, plus exotic hunts.

He’s from Michigan but has family and friends in Florida, where he would visit as a child. He told the Palm Beach Post he’s looking to expand and improve the hunting and fishing business, which consists of three other guide leaders.

From seventh round to Dolphins standout

Zach Sieler signed a new contract, but he isn't leaving his RV. ( Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Sieler was once a walk-on at Ferris State, a Division II program in Michigan. He was the first player to be drafted out of that program into the NFL in 2018 when the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the seventh round, with the 238th overall pick.

He was the final draft pick by former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound Sieler spent two years in Baltimore but only played in six games. The Dolphins picked him up off waivers on Dec. 9, 2019, and he played three games, one of which he started, for Miami last season.

He’s played in all nine games in 2020 playing defensive end and tackle on a team that’s 6-3. He’s third on the team with eight quarterback hits, tied for second with four tackles for loss. He has 26 tackles (13 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

