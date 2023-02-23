Dolphins, Zach Sieler’s agent will be working on potential extension

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 2023 season, they’re going to start working on their roster construction, including who should be in South Florida for the long term.

One key defensive performer whose contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season is defensive lineman Zach Sieler. This upcoming year will be the final of his current deal, and it carries a $3.23 million cap hit.

If Sieler continues to play at the level he has that value is a steal.

Over the last two seasons, Sieler has totaled 132 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, seven tipped passes, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s been integral in both the pass-rush and run-stop in Josh Boyer’s system and could find himself with an even bigger role in Vic Fangio’s defense this year.

Speaking with Joe Rose on AM 560 Sports WQAM, Sieler’s agent Drew Rosenhaus made it clear that he’ll be working on getting a contract extension for his client.

“That’ll be a project that we’ll be working very hard on this offseason … it’d be important, I think, to the organization, obviously to Zach, that we get his contract in line with his play,” Rosenhaus said (transcribed by Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald).

Miami has some expensive contracts on their defensive side of the ball, but Sieler’s impact can’t be overstated. He does all of the little things well and makes everyone’s job around him easier. Getting him locked up would be a wise move.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire